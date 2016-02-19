Schering Symposium on Biodynamics and Mechanism of Action of Steroid Hormones, Berlin, March 14 to 16, 1968

Advances in Biosciences 2 documents the proceedings of the Schering Symposium on Biodynamics and Mechanism of Action of Steroid Hormones held in Berlin, on 14-16 March 1968. The volume begins by presenting the opening address on the symposium's main themes followed by a lecture on the factors influencing the nature and significance of research in the biological sciences. The papers presented cover topics such as methods for automatic and semi-automatic assay of steroids; the combination of gas chromatography and mass spectrometry for the investigation of complex mixtures; factors controlling steroid hormone metabolism; and the metabolism of free and conjugated estrogens. Other studies deal with the molecular basis of estrogen-binding in target cells; early biochemical events in the mouse testis associated with ultimate induction of interstitial cell tumors by estrogens; biochemical features of androgens; and effects of corticosteroid administration on rats. This book also presents panel discussions on the clinical aspects, biodynamics, and action of steroid hormones.