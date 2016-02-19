Schering Symposium on Biodynamics and Mechanism of Action of Steroid Hormones, Berlin, March 14 to 16, 1968 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080069425, 9781483159850

Schering Symposium on Biodynamics and Mechanism of Action of Steroid Hormones, Berlin, March 14 to 16, 1968

1st Edition

Advances in the Biosciences

Editors: Gerhard Raspé
eBook ISBN: 9781483159850
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 14th May 1970
Page Count: 364
Description

Advances in Biosciences 2 documents the proceedings of the Schering Symposium on Biodynamics and Mechanism of Action of Steroid Hormones held in Berlin, on 14-16 March 1968. The volume begins by presenting the opening address on the symposium's main themes followed by a lecture on the factors influencing the nature and significance of research in the biological sciences. The papers presented cover topics such as methods for automatic and semi-automatic assay of steroids; the combination of gas chromatography and mass spectrometry for the investigation of complex mixtures; factors controlling steroid hormone metabolism; and the metabolism of free and conjugated estrogens. Other studies deal with the molecular basis of estrogen-binding in target cells; early biochemical events in the mouse testis associated with ultimate induction of interstitial cell tumors by estrogens; biochemical features of androgens; and effects of corticosteroid administration on rats. This book also presents panel discussions on the clinical aspects, biodynamics, and action of steroid hormones.

Table of Contents


Opening of the Symposium

Introduction of the Winners of the "Schoeller-Junkmann-Preis 1968"

The Science of Science

Automation in Steroid-Analytical Procedures

Combination of Chromatographic and Mass Spectrometric Methods in the Search for Metabolic Compounds

Factors Regulating the Metabolism of Steroids in the Liver

Steroid Metabolism and Inter-conversions

Testosterone in Plasma

Some Newer Aspects of Estrogen Metabolism

Interaction between Steroid Conjugates and Proteins

The Molecular Basis of Estrogen-Binding in Target Cells

Some Effects of Estrogens on Mouse Interstitial Cells during Tumor Induction

I. Biochemical Studies

II. Histochemical and Radioautographic Studies

Biochemical Features of Androgen Action

In Vitro Action of Cortisol in the Nucleus of the Liver Cell

Binding of Estradiol and other Estrogens to Castrated Rat and Prepuberal Sow Endometrium Proteins

Steroid Antagonists: Their Mechanism of Action

Panel Discussion: Clinical Aspects, Bio-dynamics and Action of Steroid Hormones

Estrogens

Progestogens

Androgens

Corticoids

Closing Address

Lecturers

Participants

Presidents and Secretaries of National Societies of Endocrinology, 1968


Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483159850

About the Editor

Gerhard Raspé

