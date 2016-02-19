Schering Symposium on Biodynamics and Mechanism of Action of Steroid Hormones, Berlin, March 14 to 16, 1968
1st Edition
Advances in the Biosciences
Description
Advances in Biosciences 2 documents the proceedings of the Schering Symposium on Biodynamics and Mechanism of Action of Steroid Hormones held in Berlin, on 14-16 March 1968. The volume begins by presenting the opening address on the symposium's main themes followed by a lecture on the factors influencing the nature and significance of research in the biological sciences. The papers presented cover topics such as methods for automatic and semi-automatic assay of steroids; the combination of gas chromatography and mass spectrometry for the investigation of complex mixtures; factors controlling steroid hormone metabolism; and the metabolism of free and conjugated estrogens. Other studies deal with the molecular basis of estrogen-binding in target cells; early biochemical events in the mouse testis associated with ultimate induction of interstitial cell tumors by estrogens; biochemical features of androgens; and effects of corticosteroid administration on rats. This book also presents panel discussions on the clinical aspects, biodynamics, and action of steroid hormones.
Table of Contents
Opening of the Symposium
Introduction of the Winners of the "Schoeller-Junkmann-Preis 1968"
The Science of Science
Automation in Steroid-Analytical Procedures
Combination of Chromatographic and Mass Spectrometric Methods in the Search for Metabolic Compounds
Factors Regulating the Metabolism of Steroids in the Liver
Steroid Metabolism and Inter-conversions
Testosterone in Plasma
Some Newer Aspects of Estrogen Metabolism
Interaction between Steroid Conjugates and Proteins
The Molecular Basis of Estrogen-Binding in Target Cells
Some Effects of Estrogens on Mouse Interstitial Cells during Tumor Induction
I. Biochemical Studies
II. Histochemical and Radioautographic Studies
Biochemical Features of Androgen Action
In Vitro Action of Cortisol in the Nucleus of the Liver Cell
Binding of Estradiol and other Estrogens to Castrated Rat and Prepuberal Sow Endometrium Proteins
Steroid Antagonists: Their Mechanism of Action
Panel Discussion: Clinical Aspects, Bio-dynamics and Action of Steroid Hormones
Estrogens
Progestogens
Androgens
Corticoids
Closing Address
Lecturers
Participants
Presidents and Secretaries of National Societies of Endocrinology, 1968
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 14th May 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159850