Scene of the Cybercrime
2nd Edition
Description
When it comes to computer crimes, the criminals got a big head start. But the law enforcement and IT security communities are now working diligently to develop the knowledge, skills, and tools to successfully investigate and prosecute Cybercrime cases. When the first edition of "Scene of the Cybercrime" published in 2002, it was one of the first books that educated IT security professionals and law enforcement how to fight Cybercrime. Over the past 5 years a great deal has changed in how computer crimes are perpetrated and subsequently investigated. Also, the IT security and law enforcement communities have dramatically improved their ability to deal with Cybercrime, largely as a result of increased spending and training. According to the 2006 Computer Security Institute's and FBI's joint Cybercrime report: 52% of companies reported unauthorized use of computer systems in the prior 12 months. Each of these incidents is a Cybecrime requiring a certain level of investigation and remediation. And in many cases, an investigation is mandates by federal compliance regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, or the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard.
Scene of the Cybercrime, Second Edition is a completely revised and updated book which covers all of the technological, legal, and regulatory changes, which have occurred since the first edition. The book is written for dual audience; IT security professionals and members of law enforcement. It gives the technical experts a little peek into the law enforcement world, a highly structured environment where the "letter of the law" is paramount and procedures must be followed closely lest an investigation be contaminated and all the evidence collected rendered useless. It also provides law enforcement officers with an idea of some of the technical aspects of how cyber crimes are committed, and how technology can be used to track down and build a case against the criminals who commit them. Scene of the Cybercrime, Second Editions provides a roadmap that those on both sides of the table can use to navigate the legal and technical landscape to understand, prevent, detect, and successfully prosecute the criminal behavior that is as much a threat to the online community as "traditional" crime is to the neighborhoods in which we live. Also included is an all new chapter on Worldwide Forensics Acts and Laws.
Key Features
- Companion Web site provides custom tools and scripts, which readers can download for conducting digital, forensic investigations
- Special chapters outline how Cybercrime investigations must be reported and investigated by corporate IT staff to meet federal mandates from Sarbanes Oxley, and the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard
- Details forensic investigative techniques for the most common operating systems (Windows, Linux and UNIX) as well as cutting edge devices including iPods, Blackberries, and cell phones
Readership
Digital forensic investigators and security professionals
Table of Contents
- Facing the Cybercrime Problem Head-on
2. Emerging Cybercrime Techniques
3. Understanding the People on the Scene
4. The Computer Investigation Process
5. Acquiring Data, Duplicating Data, and Recovering Deleted Files
6. Understanding Network Intrusions and Attacks
7. Understanding Cybercrime Prevention
8. Implementing Cybercrime Detection Techniques
9. Collecting and Preserving Digital Evidence
10. Analyzing Windows Systems
11. Analyzing Linux Systems
12. Investigating UNIX Systems
13. Achieving Compliance with Federal Regulations
14. Building the Cybercrime Case
15. Worldwide Forensics Acts and Laws
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 6th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080486994
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597492768
About the Author
Debra Littlejohn Shinder
Debra Littlejohn Shinder is a technology consultant, trainer and writer who has authored a number of books on computer operating systems, networking, and client and server security over the last fourteen years. These include Scene of the Cybercrime: Computer Forensics Handbook, published by Syngress, and Computer Networking Essentials, published by Cisco Press. She is co-author, with her husband, Dr. Thomas Shinder, of the best-selling Configuring ISA Server 2000, Configuring ISA Server 2004, and ISA Server and Beyond.
Deb has been a tech editor, developmental editor and contributor on over 20 additional books on networking and security subjects, as well as study guides for Microsoft's MCSE exams, CompTIA's Security+ exam and TruSecure’s ICSA certification. She formerly edited the Element K Inside Windows Server Security journal. She authored a weekly column for TechRepublic’s Windows blog, called Microsoft Insights and a monthly column on Cybercrime, and is a regular contributor to their Security blog, Smart Phones blog and other TR blogs. She is the lead author on Windowsecurity.com and ISAServer.org, and her articles have appeared in print magazines such as Windows IT Pro (formerly Windows & .NET) Magazine. She has authored training material, corporate whitepapers, marketing material, webinars and product documentation for Microsoft Corporation, Intel, Hewlett-Packard, DigitalThink, GFI Software, Sunbelt Software, CNET and other technology companies.
Deb specializes in security issues, cybercrime/computer forensics and Microsoft server products; she has been awarded Microsoft’s Most Valuable Professional (MVP) status in Enterprise Security for eight years in a row. A former police officer and police academy instructor, she has taught many courses at Eastfield College in Mesquite, TX and sits on the board of the Criminal Justice Training Center there. She is a fourth generation Texan and lives and works in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Affiliations and Expertise
MCSE, Technology consultant, trainer, and writer
Michael Cross
Michael Cross is a SharePoint Administrator and Developer, and has worked in the areas of software development, Web design, hardware installation/repairs, database administration, graphic design, and network administration. Working for law enforcement, he is part of an Information Technology team that provides support to over 1,000 civilian and uniformed users. His theory is that when the users carry guns, you tend to be more motivated in solving their problems.
Michael has a diverse background in technology. He was the first computer forensic analyst for a local police service, and performed digital forensic examinations on computers involved in criminal investigations. Over five years, he recovered and examined evidence involved in a wide range of crimes, inclusive to homicides, fraud, and possession of child pornography. In addition to this, he successfully tracked numerous individuals electronically, as in cases involving threatening e-mail. He has consulted and assisted in numerous cases dealing with computer-related/Internet crimes and served as an expert witness on computers for criminal trials. In 2007, he was awarded a Police Commendation for work he did in developing a system to track local high-risk offenders and sexual offenders.
With extensive experience in Web design and Internet-related technologies, Michael has created and maintained numerous Web sites and implementations of Microsoft SharePoint. This has included public Web sites, private ones on corporate intranets, and solutions that integrate them. In doing so, he has incorporated and promoted social networking features, created software to publish press releases online, and developed a wide variety of solutions that make it easier to get work done.
Michael has been a freelance writer and technical editor on over four dozen I.T. related books, as well as writing material for other genres. He previously taught as an instructor and has written courseware for IT training courses. He has also made presentations on Internet safety, SharePoint and other topics related to computers and the Internet. Despite his experience as a speaker, he still finds his wife won't listen to him.
Over the years, Michael has acquired a number of certifications from Microsoft, Novell and Comptia, including MCSE, MCP+I, CNA, Network+. When he isn’t writing or otherwise attached to a computer, he spends as much time as possible with the joys of his life: his lovely wife, Jennifer; darling daughter Sara; adorable daughter Emily; and charming son Jason.
For the latest information on him, his projects, and a variety of other topics, you can follow him on Twitter @mybinarydreams, visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mybinarydreams, follow him on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/mcross1, or read his blog at http://mybinarydreams.wordpress.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
SharePoint Administrator / Developer, Former Computer Forensic Examiner with Police Services in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada