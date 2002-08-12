Scene of the Cybercrime: Computer Forensics Handbook

"Cybercrime and cyber-terrorism represent a serious challenge to society as a whole." - Hans Christian Krüger, Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Crime has been with us as long as laws have existed, and modern technology has given us a new type of criminal activity: cybercrime. Computer and network related crime is a problem that spans the globe, and unites those in two disparate fields: law enforcement and information technology.

This book will help both IT pros and law enforcement specialists understand both their own roles and those of the other, and show why that understanding and an organized, cooperative effort is necessary to win the fight against this new type of crime.