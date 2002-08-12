Scene of the Cybercrime: Computer Forensics Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781931836654, 9780080480787

Scene of the Cybercrime: Computer Forensics Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Syngress
eBook ISBN: 9780080480787
Paperback ISBN: 9781931836654
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 12th August 2002
Page Count: 512
Description

"Cybercrime and cyber-terrorism represent a serious challenge to society as a whole." - Hans Christian Krüger, Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Crime has been with us as long as laws have existed, and modern technology has given us a new type of criminal activity: cybercrime. Computer and network related crime is a problem that spans the globe, and unites those in two disparate fields: law enforcement and information technology.

This book will help both IT pros and law enforcement specialists understand both their own roles and those of the other, and show why that understanding and an organized, cooperative effort is necessary to win the fight against this new type of crime.

Key Features

62% of US companies reported computer-related security breaches resulting in damages of $124 million dollars. This data is an indication of the massive need for Cybercrime training within the IT and law enforcement communities. The only book that covers Cybercrime from forensic investigation through prosecution. Cybercrime is one of the battlefields in the war against terror.

Readership

Network administrators and other IT professionals who need to know how to protect their organizations' computers and network. Law enforcement professionals who need to know how to collect and preserve digital evidence, how to locate cybercriminals, how to deal with jurisdictional issues that complicate the prosecution of cybercrime.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: The Rise of Cybercrime Chapter 3: Understanding the Cybercriminal Mindset Chapter 4: Understanding Computer and Networking Basics Chapter 5: Understanding Network Intrusions and Attacks Chapter 6: Understanding Cybercrime Prevention Chapter 7: Understanding Windows Security Features Chapter 8: Understanding Cybercrime Detection Chapter 9: Collecting and Preserving Digital Evidence Chapter 10: Building the Cybercrime Case Chapter 11: Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080480787
Paperback ISBN:
9781931836654

