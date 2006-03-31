Scenarios and Information Design
1st Edition
A User-Oriented Practical Guide
Table of Contents
Introduction and overview. Part 1 Practical theories: Framework and fundamentals; Organizational cultures: ecological and cognitive approaches; Communicating with stakeholders. Part 2 Theoretical practices: Managing scenario design projects and knowledge; Presentations of ideas; Life cycle of ideas; Documentation and prototyping; Scenarios and information design: a summary.
Description
Developers of digital media require new skills in information design. Information designers developing web sites, software or online system interfaces, games and other digital media often overlook critical steps to ensure the usability of their product. Scenarios and Information Design introduces readers to both the theory and practice of the use of scenarios to create usable information spaces. Through practical applications, such as step-by-step guidelines for scenario development and case studies with analysis tools, the book outlines crucial steps to develop user and use scenarios to achieve competencies for and tools to implement prescribed tasks for user-oriented information design.
Key Features
- Provides practical applications for theoretical concepts
- Illustrates concepts with case studies
- Reinforces content with end of chapter exercises
Readership
Information architects, information system designers, web designers and web-based course developers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 31st March 2006
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630908
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843340621
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843340614
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Mary Rice-Lively Author
Dr Mary Lynn Rice-Lively is Associate Dean of the School of Information, University of Texas at Austin, USA, and has worked in library and information services for over 25 years.
Hsin-Liang Chen Author
Dr Hsin-Liang Chen is based at the School of Information, University of Texas at Austin, USA. He teaches courses in multimedia design and human information interaction.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at Austin, USA