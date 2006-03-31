Scenarios and Information Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843340614, 9781780630908

Scenarios and Information Design

1st Edition

A User-Oriented Practical Guide

Authors: Mary Rice-Lively Hsin-Liang Chen
eBook ISBN: 9781780630908
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843340621
Paperback ISBN: 9781843340614
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st March 2006
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
52.95
45.01
70.00
59.50
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
52.95
45.01
70.00
59.50
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction and overview. Part 1 Practical theories: Framework and fundamentals; Organizational cultures: ecological and cognitive approaches; Communicating with stakeholders. Part 2 Theoretical practices: Managing scenario design projects and knowledge; Presentations of ideas; Life cycle of ideas; Documentation and prototyping; Scenarios and information design: a summary.

Description

Developers of digital media require new skills in information design. Information designers developing web sites, software or online system interfaces, games and other digital media often overlook critical steps to ensure the usability of their product. Scenarios and Information Design introduces readers to both the theory and practice of the use of scenarios to create usable information spaces. Through practical applications, such as step-by-step guidelines for scenario development and case studies with analysis tools, the book outlines crucial steps to develop user and use scenarios to achieve competencies for and tools to implement prescribed tasks for user-oriented information design.

Key Features

  • Provides practical applications for theoretical concepts
  • Illustrates concepts with case studies
  • Reinforces content with end of chapter exercises

Readership

Information architects, information system designers, web designers and web-based course developers

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630908
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843340621
Paperback ISBN:
9781843340614

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Mary Rice-Lively Author

Dr Mary Lynn Rice-Lively is Associate Dean of the School of Information, University of Texas at Austin, USA, and has worked in library and information services for over 25 years.

Hsin-Liang Chen Author

Dr Hsin-Liang Chen is based at the School of Information, University of Texas at Austin, USA. He teaches courses in multimedia design and human information interaction.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas at Austin, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.