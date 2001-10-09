Scattering, Two-Volume Set
1st Edition
Scattering and inverse scattering in Pure and Applied Science
Description
Scattering is the collision of two objects that results in a change of trajectory and energy. For example, in particle physics, such as electrons, photons, or neutrons are "scattered off" of a target specimen, resulting in a different energy and direction. In the field of electromagnetism, scattering is the random diffusion of electromagnetic radiation from air masses is an aid in the long-range sending of radio signals over geographic obstacles such as mountains. This type of scattering, applied to the field of acoustics, is the spreading of sound in many directions due to irregularities in the transmission medium.
Volume I of Scattering will be devoted to basic theoretical ideas, approximation methods, numerical techniques and mathematical modeling. Volume II will be concerned with basic experimental techniques, technological practices, and comparisons with relevant theoretical work including seismology, medical applications, meteorological phenomena and astronomy. This reference will be used by researchers and graduate students in physics, applied physics, biophysics, chemical physics, medical physics, acoustics, geosciences, optics, mathematics, and engineering. This is the first encyclopedic-range work on the topic of scattering theory in quantum mechanics, elastodynamics, acoustics, and electromagnetics. It serves as a comprehensive interdisciplinary presentation of scattering and inverse scattering theory and applications in a wide range of scientific fields, with an emphasis, and details, up-to-date developments. Scattering also places an emphasis on the problems that are still in active current research.
Key Features
The first interdisciplinary reference source on scattering to gather all world expertise in this technique Covers the major aspects of scattering in a common language, helping to widening the knowledge of researchers across disciplines The list of editors, associate editors and contributors reads like an international Who's Who in the interdisciplinary field of scattering
Readership
Research workers; practitioners in academic, government, and industrial institutions; graduate studens in physics, chemistry, and engineering.
Table of Contents
Part 1: SCATTERING OF WAVES BY MACROSCOPIC TARGET
Interdisciplinary aspects of wave scattering Acoustic scattering Acoustic scattering: approximate methods Electromagnetic wave scattering: theory Electromagnetic wave scattering: approximate and numerical methods Electromagnetic wave scattering: applications Elastodynamic wave scattering: theory Elastodynamic wave scattering: Applications Scattering in Oceans
Part 2: SCATTERING IN MICROSCOPIC PHYSICS AND CHEMICAL PHYSICS
Introduction to direct potential scattering Introduction to Inverse Potential Scattering Visible and Near-visible Light Scattering Practical Aspects of Visible and Near-visible Light Scattering Nonlinear Light Scattering Atomic and Molecular Scattering: Introduction to Scattering in Chemical X-ray Scattering Neutron Scattering Electron Diffraction and Scattering
Part 3: SCATTERING IN NUCLEAR PHYSICS
Nuclear Physics
Part 4: PARTICLE SCATTERING
State of the Art of Peturbative Methods Scattering Through Electro-weak Interactions (the Fermi Scale) Scattering Through Strong Interactions (the Hadronic or QCD Scale)
Part 5: SCATTERING AT EXTREME PHYSICAL SCALES
Scattering at Extreme Physical Scales
Part 6: SCATTERING IN MATHEMATICS AND NON-PHYSICAL SCIENCES
Relations with Other Mathematical Theories Inverse Scattering Transform and Non-linear Partial Differenttial Equations Scattering of Mathematical Objects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1831
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 9th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126137606
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540733
About the Editor
E. Pike
E.R. Pike, as the Clerk Maxwell Professor, King's College, London, researches theoretical physics, optics, and signal processing. Dr. Pike has over 300 scientific publications and a number of prestigious physics and engineering awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College, London, U.K.
Pierre Sabatier
Pierre C. Sabatier, currently on the faculty of the University of Montpelier II, France, has an international reputation in the scientific community, studying scattering theory, coastal engineering, and inverse problems. As a pioneer of interdisciplinary research he publishes in scientific journals ranging from pure mathematics to applied geophysics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universite montpellier II, France