Scattering Methods and their Application in Colloid and Interface Science
1st Edition
Description
Scattering Methods and their Application in Colloid and Interface Science offers an overview of small-angle X-ray and neutron scattering techniques (SAXS & SANS), as well as static and dynamic light scattering (SLS & DLS). These scattering techniques are central to the study of soft matter, such as colloidal dispersions and surfactant self-assembly. The theoretical concepts are followed by an overview of instrumentation and a detailed description of the evaluation techniques in the first part of the book. In the second part, several typical application examples are used to show the strength and limitations of these techniques.
Key Features
- Features the latest input from the world-leading expert with personal experience in all the fields covered (SAXS, SANS, SLS and DLS)
- Includes unified notation throughout the book to enhance its readability
- Provides—in a single source—scattering theory, evaluation of techniques and a variety of applications
Readership
(Post)-graduate students, young researchers and scientists in academia and industry using scattering techniques applied to colloid and interface science
Table of Contents
1. Interference, Rayleigh-Debye-Gans Theory
2. General Theorems and Special Cases
3. The Inverse Scattering Problem
4. Concentration Effects, Interactions
5. Absolute Intensity
6. Contrast Variation
7. Instrumentation
8. Numerical Methods
9. Static Light Scattering from Small Particles
10. Light Scattering from Large Particles – Lorenz-Mie Theory
11. Dynamic Light Scattering
PART II
12. Dilute Systems – Practical Aspects – Applications
13. Concentrated, Interacting Systems – Practical Aspects – Applications
14. Glasses, Liquid Crystals and Gels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 10th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135815
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135808
About the Author
Otto Glatter
Otto Glatter is a distinguished Professor of Physical Chemistry at the Karl-Franzens-University in Graz, Austria. He finished the undergraduate studies with a diploma thesis in Theoretical Physics at the Technological University of Graz, Austria in 1969. He received his Ph.D. from the Technological University in Graz in 1972. During the last ten years he focused on the development of new, nano-structured materials with hierarchical organization. He published more than 170 papers in international scientific journals and was invited to more than 75 international conferences as plenary lecturer, keynote speaker of invited speaker. He organized two international conferences and four international workshops. In 2012 he received the Guinier Prize 2012, Sydney, Australia; in 2013 the Overbeek Gold Medal 2013, ECIS, Limassol, Cyprus, and in 2016 the Lectureship Award of the Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry of the Chemical Society of Japan. He is the editor of the book Small Angle X-ray Scattering (1982, Academic Press).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Inorganic Chemistry, Graz University of Technology, Graz, Austria