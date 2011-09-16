Scars: Prevention, Correction, and Reduction, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 19-3

Skin- Histology and physiology of wound healing; Acne scars- prevention and management; Oculoplastic pearls- preventing cicatricial scars and ectropion in eyelid repair; Adjunctive procedures that follow skin cancer repair, improve results, and treat complications- i.e., how to use a Z plasty on a tethered scar, the use of GBLC to correct scar depression, the use of dermal fat grafts to improve surface contour, etc. Use of camouflaging makeup; Proper care of early wounds to optimize healing and prevent complications- i.e.- what do you do when there is avulsed skin, open wounds that must heal by secondary intention, loss of skin in darker pigmented patients, etc.; The role of intralesional/ intra-scar steroids in post op wound care management; Keloids: prevention and treatment; Dermabrasion; Non and less ablative lasers to improve and minimize superficial scars (IPL, erbium, YAG, etc); Topical therapies to improve scars- including vitamin E, Mederma, silicone; Burns