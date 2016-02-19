Scarman and After
1st Edition
Essays Reflecting on Lord Scarman's Report, the Riots and Their Aftermath
Scarman and After: Essays Reflecting on Lord Scarman’s Report, the Riots and their Aftermath covers the proceedings of a conference on Lord Scarman’s social and economic issues, held at the University of Leicester in April 1982, organized by the Continuing Education Unit of the University’s Department of Adult Education. The Lord Scarman Report itemized and stressed particular issues that arose from the Brixton disorders.
This text is organized into five parts encompassing 22 chapters. The first parts explore the political agenda of the Brixton riot and Lord Scarman’s report, explanations, images and impact of riots. Another part is concerned with the issues in policy making related to the community, public, and accountability. These topics are followed by discussions of the issues of unemployment and racial disadvantages in cities. The last part contains a summary of the Report.
This book will prove useful to historians, sociologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
The Contributors
Part 1 The Riots: Reactions and Explanations
1. The Riots, Lord Scarman and the Political Agenda
2. The Scarman Report and Explanations of Riots
Part 2 The Riots: Perceptions and Distortions
3. The Riots: Perceptions and Distortions
4. Eyewitness in Brixton
5. Eyewitness in Moss Side
6. The Brixton Disorders
7. Reporting the Riots: Images and Impact
Part 3 The Policing Issues
8. The Policing Issues
9. Policing by Consent
10. One-Tier Policing
11. Partnership Policing
12. Police and the Public
13. The Police, the Community and Accountability
Part 4 Unemployment, Racial Disadvantage and the Cities
14. Unemployment, Racial Disadvantage and the Cities
15. Youth Unemployment and Urban Unrest
16. Black Initiatives in Brixton
17. Disadvantage and Discrimination in Cities
18. Equal Respect, Equal Treatment and Equal Opportunity
19. The Need for Positive Action
20. The Challenge to Local Government
Part 5 Scarman and After
21. Scarman and After
22. The View from the Government
An Epilogue
