Scarman and After - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080302171, 9781483190600

Scarman and After

1st Edition

Essays Reflecting on Lord Scarman's Report, the Riots and Their Aftermath

Editors: John Benyon
eBook ISBN: 9781483190600
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 306
Description

Scarman and After: Essays Reflecting on Lord Scarman’s Report, the Riots and their Aftermath covers the proceedings of a conference on Lord Scarman’s social and economic issues, held at the University of Leicester in April 1982, organized by the Continuing Education Unit of the University’s Department of Adult Education. The Lord Scarman Report itemized and stressed particular issues that arose from the Brixton disorders.

This text is organized into five parts encompassing 22 chapters. The first parts explore the political agenda of the Brixton riot and Lord Scarman’s report, explanations, images and impact of riots. Another part is concerned with the issues in policy making related to the community, public, and accountability. These topics are followed by discussions of the issues of unemployment and racial disadvantages in cities. The last part contains a summary of the Report.

This book will prove useful to historians, sociologists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


﻿The Contributors

Part 1 The Riots: Reactions and Explanations

1. The Riots, Lord Scarman and the Political Agenda

2. The Scarman Report and Explanations of Riots

Part 2 The Riots: Perceptions and Distortions

3. The Riots: Perceptions and Distortions

4. Eyewitness in Brixton

5. Eyewitness in Moss Side

6. The Brixton Disorders

7. Reporting the Riots: Images and Impact

Part 3 The Policing Issues

8. The Policing Issues

9. Policing by Consent

10. One-Tier Policing

11. Partnership Policing

12. Police and the Public

13. The Police, the Community and Accountability

Part 4 Unemployment, Racial Disadvantage and the Cities

14. Unemployment, Racial Disadvantage and the Cities

15. Youth Unemployment and Urban Unrest

16. Black Initiatives in Brixton

17. Disadvantage and Discrimination in Cities

18. Equal Respect, Equal Treatment and Equal Opportunity

19. The Need for Positive Action

20. The Challenge to Local Government

Part 5 Scarman and After

21. Scarman and After

22. The View from the Government

An Epilogue

Select Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190600

About the Editor

John Benyon

