Scandium Its Occurrence, Chemistry Physics, Metallurgy, Biology and Technology
1st Edition
Description
Scandium provides a comprehensive review of all aspects of scandium, including its occurrence in nature; its chemical, physical and technological properties; its biological significance and toxic effects; and its applications.
The book covers the discovery and history of scandium, its abundance in rock-forming minerals and common type rocks, and its derivation, extraction, and preparation. It also deals with the physical metallurgy of scandium, its physical and chemical properties, its isotopes, its alloys and intermetallic compounds, and its economic and technological applications.
The text is recommended for chemists, metallurgists, and experts who would like to know particularly more about scandium and its possible uses.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Discovery and History
1. The Prediction of Eka-Boron
2. The Discovery of Scandium
3. Early Investigations
4. Intensive Investigations
References
Chapter 2. Distribution in Nature
1. Cosmic Abundance and Occurrence in Meteorites
2. Occurrence in Sun and Moon
3. Occurrence in Earth's Atmosphere and Waters
4. Occurrence in Soils
5. Occurrence in Oils, Coals and Fertilizers
6. Occurrence in other Various Materials
7. The Cycling of Scandium
References
Chapter 3. Geochemistry and Mineralogy
1. Introduction
2. Scandium Minerals
A. Thortveitite
B. Bazzite
C. Kolbeckite
D. Sc-Ixiolite
E. Sc-Perrierite
F. Magbasite
3. Abundance in Rock-Forming Minerals
4. Abundance in Common Rock Types
A. Igneous Rocks
B. Sedimentary Rocks
C. Metamorphic Rocks
5. Types of Deposits
References
Chapter 4. Derivation, Extraction, and Preparation
1. Introduction
2. Derivation
A. By-Product from Uranium Ores
B. By-Product from Wolframite
C. Thortveitite.
D. Miscellaneous
3. Other Separation Processes
4. Metal Preparation
A. Historical
B. Preparation of High Purity Scandium
C. Preparation of Special forms of Scandium
References
Chapter 5. Physical Metallurgy
1. Introduction
2. Atomic Properties
3. Nuclear Properties
4. Polymorphism and Crystal Structure
5. Change of State
6. Thermodynamic Properties
7. Magnetic Susceptibility
A. Ionic Diamagnetic Susceptibilities
B. Poly Crystalline Scandium
C. Single Crystal Scandium
D. Effect of Impurities
8. Electrical Properties
A. Electrical Resistivity
B. Superconductivity
C. Hall Coefficient and Magnetoresistance
D. Thermoelectric Power
E. Work Function
9. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
10. Band Structure
11. Phonon Dispersion
12. Thermal Expansion
13. Thermal Conductivity
14. Elastic Properties
A. Elastic Constants
B. Compressibility (Bulk Modulus)
C. Young's Modulus (Elastic Modulus)
D. Shear Modulus
E. Poisson's Ratio
F. Grüneisen Constant
15. Mechanical Properties
A. Hardness
B. Strength, Elongation and Reduction in Area
16. Fabrication and Workability
17. Oxidation and Nitration
18. Metallography
19. Diffusion
20. Liquid Metal Properties
References
Chapter 6. Chemical Properties
1. Introduction
2. Oxygen-Containing Compounds
A. Hydroxide
B. Water
C. Carbonate
D. Nitrate
E. Phosphites and Phosphates
F. Sulphites and Sulphates
G. Selenites and Selenates
H. Halates and Perhalates
3. Halides
A. Fluorides
B. Chlorides
C. Bromides
D. Iodides
4. Nitrogen Containing Compounds
A. Ammonia
B. Thiocyanates
References
Chapter 7. Scandium Isotopes
1. Discovery of the Isotopes
2. Properties of Ground State and Isomeric State Decays
3. Nuclear Configurations and Level Structure
A. General Structure
B. Individual Isotopic Structure
References
Chapter 8. Inorganic Compounds
1. Introduction
2. Binary Compounds
A. Hydrogen
B. Boron
C. Carbon
D. Silicon
E. Nitrogen
F. Phosphorus and Arsenic
G. Oxygen
H. Chalcogenides: S, Se and Te
J. Halides
3. Ternary and more Complex Non-Oxy Compounds
A. Sc-Metal-Hydrogen Systems
B. Sc-Metal-Boron Systems
C. Sc-Metal-Carbon Systems
D. Sc-Metal-Silicon Systems
E. Sc-Metal-Sulphur Systems
F. Sc-Metal-Selenium Systems
G. Sc-Metal-Halide Systems
H. Sc-Non Metal-Non Metal Systems
4. Ternary and more Complex Oxy Compounds
A. Peroxides, Hydroxides and Oxyhydroxides
B. Alkali Metal Oxides
C. Be, Mg and Alkaline Earth Oxides
D. Rare Earth Oxides
E. Perovskites
F. Actinide Oxides
G. Ti, Zr and Hf Oxides
H. V, Nb and Ta Oxides
J. Cr, Mo and W Oxides
K. Mn and Re Oxides
L. The Group VIIIA Metal Oxides
M. Garnets, Spinels and Ferrites
N. Cd and Zn Oxides
O. B, Al, Ga, and In Oxides
P. Carbonates and Oxalates
Q. Si, Ge, Sn and Pb Oxides
R. Oxynitride and Nitrates
S. Phosphites and Phosphates
T. As and Sb Oxides
U. Oxysulphide, Sulphites and Sulphates
V. Selenites and Selenates
W. Oxyhalides, Basic Halides and Halates
X. Miscellaneous
References
Chapter 9. Alloys and Intermetallic Compounds
1. Introduction
2. Alloy Theory and Summary of Physical Properties
A. Solid Solutions
B. Intermetallic Compounds
C. Eutectic Systems
D. Knight Shifts
E. Super Conducting Properties
3. Scandium—Intra Rare Earth Alloys
A. Scandium-Yttrium
B. Scandium-Lanthanum
C. Scandium-Cerium
D. Scandium-Neodymium
E. Scandium-Gadolinium
F. Scandium-Terbium, -Dysprosium and -Holmium
G. Scandium-Erbium
H. Magnetic Properties of Scandium-Lanthanide Alloys
4. Binary Alloys with Non-Rare Earth Metals
A. Aluminium
B. Antimony
C. Beryllium
D. Bismuth
E. Cadmium
F. Chromium
G. Cobalt
H. Copper
J. Gallium
K. Germanium
L. Gold
M. Hafnium
N. Indium
O. Iridium
P. Iron
Q. Lead
R. Magnesium
S. Manganese
T. Mercury
U. Molybdenum
V. Nickel
W. Niobium
X. Osmium
Y. Palladium
Z. Platinum
AA. Plutonium
BB. Polonium
CC. Rhenium
DD. Rhodium
EE. Ruthenium
FF. Silver
GG. Tantalum
HH. Technetium
JJ. Thorium
KK. Tin
LL. Titanium
MM. Tungsten
NN. Uranium
OO. Vanadium
PP. Zinc
QQ. Zirconium
5. Ternary and Higher Alloy Systems
A. Scandium-Intra Rare Earth Alloys
B. Scandium-Rare Earth-Non-Rare Earth Alloys
C. Scandium—Non-Rare Earth Alloys
References
Chapter 10. Organic Compounds
1. Introduction
2. Organoscandium Compounds
3. Coordination Compounds with Nitrogen Donor Ligands
A. Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Amines
B. Heterocyclic Amines
C. Nitriles
4. Coordination Compounds with Oxygen Donor Ligands
A. Neutral Ligands
B. Anionic Ligands
5. Coordination Compounds with Nitrogen and Oxygen Donor Ligands
A. Carboxylates
B. Hydroxyquinolinates
C. Miscellaneous
6. Coordination Compounds with Phosphorus and Sulphur Donor Ligands
References
Chapter 11. Analytical Chemistry
1. Introduction
2. Separation Methods
A. Precipitation and Volatilization
B. Solvent Extraction Methods
C. Ion Exchangers
D. Thin Layer, Column and Paper Chromatography
E. Electrochromatography
F. Gas Chromatography
3. Determination Methods
A. Detection and Identification
B. Gravimetric Methods
C. Titrimetric Methods
D. Polarographic and other Electrochemical Methods
E. Spectrophotometric Methods
F. Fluorimetric, Luminescence and Candoluminescence Methods
G. Flame Spectroscopy
H. Emission Spectroscopy
J. Atomic Fluorescence Spectroscopy
K. X-ray Fluorescence
L. Mass Spectrometry
M. Radiochemical Methods
N. Neutron Activation Analysis
O. Other Methods Spectropolarimetric Titrimetry
P. Special Methods of Determination in Various Materials
4. Standard and Reference Samples, High-Purity Materials and Scandium Chemicals Available
5. Epilogue
Appendix 11.1 (List of Abbreviations)
References
Chapter 12. Technology, Applications and Economy
1. Introduction
2. Metallurgical Applications
3. Ceramic Applications
4. Catalysts
5. Electronics
6. Lighting and Phosphors
7. Nuclear
8. Miscellaneous
References
Chapter 13. Occurrence in Living Systems
1. General Considerations
2. Occurrence in Plants
3. Occurrence in Animals
4. Occurrence in Humans
References
Chapter 14. Biological Significance
1. General Considerations
2. Significance in Plants
3. Significance in Animals
4. Significance in Humans
5. Biochemical Functions
6. Biological uses of Scandium Radionuclides
References
Chapter 15. Toxicology
1. General Considerations
2. Acute Toxicity
3. Chronic Toxicity
4. Ocular Effects
5. Effects on the Skin
6. Pathological and other Effects
7. Pharmacological Effects
8. Carcinogenic Studies
9. Radiotoxicity
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 614
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144513