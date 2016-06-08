Scallops - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780444627100, 9780444627193

Scallops, Volume 40

3rd Edition

Biology, Ecology, Aquaculture, and Fisheries

Editors: Sandra Shumway G. Jay Parsons
eBook ISBN: 9780444627193
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444627100
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th June 2016
Page Count: 1214
Table of Contents

  1. Reconciling Morphological and Molecular Approaches in Developing a Phylogeny for the Pectinidae (Mollusca: Bivalvia)
    2. Biology and Ecology of Scallop Larvae
    3. Structure and Function in Scallops
    4. Scallop Adductor Muscles: Structure and Function
    5. Neurobiology and Behaviour of the Scallop
    6. Reproductive Physiology
    7. Physiology: Energy Acquisition and Utilisation
    8. Nutrition in Pectinids
    9. Scallop Genetics and Genomics
    10. Diseases and Parasites of Scallops
    11. Scallop Ecology: Distributions and Behaviour
    12. Swimming in Scallops
    13. Scallops and Marine Contaminants
    14. Dynamics, Assessment and Management of Exploited Natural Populations
    15. Scallops in Western North America
    16. Fisheries Sea Scallop, Placopecten magellanicus
    17. Scallops in Eastern North America
    18. Quantifying and Managing the Ecosystem Effects of Scallop Dredge Fisheries
    19. European Fisheries
    20. European Aquaculture
    21. Scallop Fisheries and Aquaculture in Japan
    22. Scallops and Scallop Aquaculture in China
    23. Scallops of Northwestern Pacific, Russian Federation
    24. Aquaculture of the Scallop Nodipecten nodosus in Brazil
    25. Scallops Biology, Fisheries and Management in Argentina
    26. Scallop Fishery and Aquaculture in Chile: A History of Developments and Declines
    27. Scallop Aquaculture and Fisheries in Venezuela
    28. Scallop Fishery and Culture in Peru
    29. Scallop Fisheries and Aquaculture in Mexico
    30. Scallop Fisheries, Mariculture, and Enhancement in Australasia

Description

Scallops: Biology, Ecology, Aquaculture and Fisheries, Third Edition, continues its history as the definitive resource on scallops, covering all facets of scallop biology, including anatomy, taxonomy, physiology, ecology, larval biology, and neurobiology.

More than thirty extensive chapters explore both fisheries and aquaculture for all species of scallops in all countries where they are fished or cultured.

This treatise has been updated to include the most recent advances in research and the newest developments within the industry. As aquaculture remains one of the fastest-growing animal food-producing sectors, this reference becomes even more vital. It has all the available information on scallops needed to equip researchers to deal with the unique global issues in the field.

Key Features

  • Offers 30 detailed chapters on the development and ecology of scallops
  • Provides chapters on various cultures of scallops in China, Japan, Scandinavia, Europe, Eastern North America, and Western North America
  • Includes details of scallop reproduction, nervous system, and behavior, genetics, diseases, parasites, and much more
  • Completely updated edition with valuable information on one of the most widely distributed shellfish in the world

Readership

Fisheries, marine biologists, and researchers studying shellfish and the ocean environment

Details

No. of pages:
1214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444627193
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444627100

About the Editors

Sandra Shumway Editor

Dr. Sandra L. Shumway is known as THE shellfish expert. She has more than 30 years of research experience, and is active on research panels and several international advisory boards. She has been the President-elect of the National Shellfisheries Association for five years, and is Editor-in-Chief of four top journals in fisheries and shellfish. She has been on the Steering Committee and served as Program Chair of the World Aquaculture Society and Fish Culture Section of the American Fisheries. She received the APEX Award for Publication Excellence for Journal of Shellfish Research in 2008. 2009, 2010, and 2011 and won the Bronze Award (2009) and Silver Award (2010) for the Association Trends, Journal of Shellfish Research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Marine Sciences, University of Connecticut, Groton, CT, USA

G. Jay Parsons Editor

Dr. Jay Parsons has been involved in the aquaculture sector for 30 years and has extensive experience in shellfish aquaculture research and management. Since 2003, Dr. Parsons has been with the Aquaculture Science Branch of Fisheries and Oceans Canada where he is Branch Director responsible for national aquaculture R&D programs and aquaculture research coordination. From 1995-2003 he was a researcher and faculty members at Memorial University (St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada) where he taught graduate courses in shellfish aquaculture and directed several national and international projects, graduate students and publications on culture, feeding and reproduction in scallops, oysters, mussels, sea urchins and shrimp. He is also a past president of the World Aquaculture Society (WAS) and has served on the WAS Board since 2001. He was also President of the National Shellfisheries Association (NSA) and twice President of the Aquaculture Association of Canada (AAC). And he still maintains an active involvement in these professional societies through the promotion and dissemination of aquaculture science nationally and internationally.

Affiliations and Expertise

Aquaculture Science Branch, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Ottawa, ON, Canada

