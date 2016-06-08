Scallops, Volume 40
3rd Edition
Biology, Ecology, Aquaculture, and Fisheries
Table of Contents
- Reconciling Morphological and Molecular Approaches in Developing a Phylogeny for the Pectinidae (Mollusca: Bivalvia)
2. Biology and Ecology of Scallop Larvae
3. Structure and Function in Scallops
4. Scallop Adductor Muscles: Structure and Function
5. Neurobiology and Behaviour of the Scallop
6. Reproductive Physiology
7. Physiology: Energy Acquisition and Utilisation
8. Nutrition in Pectinids
9. Scallop Genetics and Genomics
10. Diseases and Parasites of Scallops
11. Scallop Ecology: Distributions and Behaviour
12. Swimming in Scallops
13. Scallops and Marine Contaminants
14. Dynamics, Assessment and Management of Exploited Natural Populations
15. Scallops in Western North America
16. Fisheries Sea Scallop, Placopecten magellanicus
17. Scallops in Eastern North America
18. Quantifying and Managing the Ecosystem Effects of Scallop Dredge Fisheries
19. European Fisheries
20. European Aquaculture
21. Scallop Fisheries and Aquaculture in Japan
22. Scallops and Scallop Aquaculture in China
23. Scallops of Northwestern Pacific, Russian Federation
24. Aquaculture of the Scallop Nodipecten nodosus in Brazil
25. Scallops Biology, Fisheries and Management in Argentina
26. Scallop Fishery and Aquaculture in Chile: A History of Developments and Declines
27. Scallop Aquaculture and Fisheries in Venezuela
28. Scallop Fishery and Culture in Peru
29. Scallop Fisheries and Aquaculture in Mexico
30. Scallop Fisheries, Mariculture, and Enhancement in Australasia
Description
Scallops: Biology, Ecology, Aquaculture and Fisheries, Third Edition, continues its history as the definitive resource on scallops, covering all facets of scallop biology, including anatomy, taxonomy, physiology, ecology, larval biology, and neurobiology.
More than thirty extensive chapters explore both fisheries and aquaculture for all species of scallops in all countries where they are fished or cultured.
This treatise has been updated to include the most recent advances in research and the newest developments within the industry. As aquaculture remains one of the fastest-growing animal food-producing sectors, this reference becomes even more vital. It has all the available information on scallops needed to equip researchers to deal with the unique global issues in the field.
Key Features
- Offers 30 detailed chapters on the development and ecology of scallops
- Provides chapters on various cultures of scallops in China, Japan, Scandinavia, Europe, Eastern North America, and Western North America
- Includes details of scallop reproduction, nervous system, and behavior, genetics, diseases, parasites, and much more
- Completely updated edition with valuable information on one of the most widely distributed shellfish in the world
Readership
Fisheries, marine biologists, and researchers studying shellfish and the ocean environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2016
- Published:
- 8th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444627193
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444627100
About the Editors
Sandra Shumway Editor
Dr. Sandra L. Shumway is known as THE shellfish expert. She has more than 30 years of research experience, and is active on research panels and several international advisory boards. She has been the President-elect of the National Shellfisheries Association for five years, and is Editor-in-Chief of four top journals in fisheries and shellfish. She has been on the Steering Committee and served as Program Chair of the World Aquaculture Society and Fish Culture Section of the American Fisheries. She received the APEX Award for Publication Excellence for Journal of Shellfish Research in 2008. 2009, 2010, and 2011 and won the Bronze Award (2009) and Silver Award (2010) for the Association Trends, Journal of Shellfish Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Marine Sciences, University of Connecticut, Groton, CT, USA
G. Jay Parsons Editor
Dr. Jay Parsons has been involved in the aquaculture sector for 30 years and has extensive experience in shellfish aquaculture research and management. Since 2003, Dr. Parsons has been with the Aquaculture Science Branch of Fisheries and Oceans Canada where he is Branch Director responsible for national aquaculture R&D programs and aquaculture research coordination. From 1995-2003 he was a researcher and faculty members at Memorial University (St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada) where he taught graduate courses in shellfish aquaculture and directed several national and international projects, graduate students and publications on culture, feeding and reproduction in scallops, oysters, mussels, sea urchins and shrimp. He is also a past president of the World Aquaculture Society (WAS) and has served on the WAS Board since 2001. He was also President of the National Shellfisheries Association (NSA) and twice President of the Aquaculture Association of Canada (AAC). And he still maintains an active involvement in these professional societies through the promotion and dissemination of aquaculture science nationally and internationally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aquaculture Science Branch, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Ottawa, ON, Canada