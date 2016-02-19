Scaling Physiological Processes

Introduction. Integrating Spatial Patterns: S.A. Levin, Concepts of Scale at the Local Level. D. Schimel, F. Davis, And T. Kittel, Spatial Information for Extrapolation of Canopy Processes: Examples of FIFE. Leaf to Ecosystem Level Integration: J. Norman, Scaling Processes Between Leaf and Canopy Levels. D. Baldocchi, Scaling Water Vapor and Cabon Dioxide Exchange from Leaves to a Canopy: Rules and Tools. P. Jarvis, Prospects for Bottom-Up Models. J.F. Reynolds, D.W. Hilbert, And P.R. Kemp, Scaling Ecophysiology from the Plant to the Ecosystem: A Conceptual Framework. S.W. Running and E.R. Hunt, Jr., Generalization of a Forest Ecosystem Process Model for Other Biomes, Biome-BGC and an Application for Global-Scale Models. R. Waring, How Ecophysiologists Can Scale from Leaves to Landscapes. Global Constraints and Regional Processes: P.M. Vitousek, Global Dynamics and Ecosystem Processes: P.M. Vitousek, Global Dynamics and Ecosystem Processes: Scaling Up or Scaling Down. P. Tans, An Observational Strategy for Assessing the Role of Terrestrial Ecosystems in the Global Carbon Cycle: Scaling Down to Regional Levels. P.G. Jarvis and R.C. Dewar, Forests in the Global Carbon Balance from Stand to Region. M.M. Caldwell, P.A. Matson, C.A. Wessman, And J.A. Gamon, Prospects for Scaling. Functional Units in Ecological Scaling: F.A. Bazzaz, Scaling in Biological Systems: Population and Community Perspectives. J. Clark, Scaling at the Population Level: Effects of Species Composkition and Population Structure. F.S. Chapin, III, The Functional Role of Growth Forms in Ecosystem and Global Processes. T.E. Dawson and F.S. Chapin III, Grouping Plants By Their Form-Function Characteristics as an Avenue for Simplification in Scaling Between Leaves and Landscapes. Integrating Technologies for Scaling: D. Yakir, J. Berry, L. Giles, B. Osmond, And R. Thomas, Applications of Stable Isotopes to Scaling Biospheric Photosynthetic Activities. S.L. Ustin, M.O. Smith, And J.B. Adams, Remote Sensing of Ecological Processes: A Strategy for Developing and Testing Ecological Models Using Spectral Mixture Analysis. D. Schimel, New Technologies for Physiological Ecology.