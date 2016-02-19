Scaling Physiological Processes
1st Edition
Leaf to Globe
Table of Contents
Introduction. Integrating Spatial Patterns: S.A. Levin, Concepts of Scale at the Local Level. D. Schimel, F. Davis, And T. Kittel, Spatial Information for Extrapolation of Canopy Processes: Examples of FIFE. Leaf to Ecosystem Level Integration: J. Norman, Scaling Processes Between Leaf and Canopy Levels. D. Baldocchi, Scaling Water Vapor and Cabon Dioxide Exchange from Leaves to a Canopy: Rules and Tools. P. Jarvis, Prospects for Bottom-Up Models. J.F. Reynolds, D.W. Hilbert, And P.R. Kemp, Scaling Ecophysiology from the Plant to the Ecosystem: A Conceptual Framework. S.W. Running and E.R. Hunt, Jr., Generalization of a Forest Ecosystem Process Model for Other Biomes, Biome-BGC and an Application for Global-Scale Models. R. Waring, How Ecophysiologists Can Scale from Leaves to Landscapes. Global Constraints and Regional Processes: P.M. Vitousek, Global Dynamics and Ecosystem Processes: P.M. Vitousek, Global Dynamics and Ecosystem Processes: Scaling Up or Scaling Down. P. Tans, An Observational Strategy for Assessing the Role of Terrestrial Ecosystems in the Global Carbon Cycle: Scaling Down to Regional Levels. P.G. Jarvis and R.C. Dewar, Forests in the Global Carbon Balance from Stand to Region. M.M. Caldwell, P.A. Matson, C.A. Wessman, And J.A. Gamon, Prospects for Scaling. Functional Units in Ecological Scaling: F.A. Bazzaz, Scaling in Biological Systems: Population and Community Perspectives. J. Clark, Scaling at the Population Level: Effects of Species Composkition and Population Structure. F.S. Chapin, III, The Functional Role of Growth Forms in Ecosystem and Global Processes. T.E. Dawson and F.S. Chapin III, Grouping Plants By Their Form-Function Characteristics as an Avenue for Simplification in Scaling Between Leaves and Landscapes. Integrating Technologies for Scaling: D. Yakir, J. Berry, L. Giles, B. Osmond, And R. Thomas, Applications of Stable Isotopes to Scaling Biospheric Photosynthetic Activities. S.L. Ustin, M.O. Smith, And J.B. Adams, Remote Sensing of Ecological Processes: A Strategy for Developing and Testing Ecological Models Using Spectral Mixture Analysis. D. Schimel, New Technologies for Physiological Ecology.
Description
Traditional plant physiological ecology is organism centered and provides a useful framework for understanding the interactions between plants and their environment and for identifying characteristics likely to result in plant success in a particular habitat. This book focuses on extending concepts from plant physiological ecology as a basis for understanding carbon, energy, and biogeochemical cycles at ecosystem, regional, and global levels.
This will be a valuable resource for researchers and graduate students in ecology, plant ecophysiology, ecosystem research, biometerology, earth system science, and remote sensing.
Key Features
- The integration of metabolic activities across spatial scales, from leaf to ecosystem
- Global constraints and regional processes
- Functional units in ecological scaling
- Models and technologies for scaling
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in ecology, plant ecophysiology, ecosystems research, biometerology and remote sensing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 13th January 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139571
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122334405
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
James Ehleringer Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Utah, Salt Lake City, U.S.A.
Christopher Field Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Carnegie Intitution of Washington, Stanford, California, U.S.A.
About the Series Editors
Jacques Roy Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre d'Ecologie Fantionnelle et Evolutive, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Montpellier, France