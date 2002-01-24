Scaling Microsoft Exchange 2000
1st Edition
Create and Optimize High-Performance Exchange Messaging Systems
Table of Contents
Exchange 2000 Architecture Exchange 2000 Scalability Exchange 2000 and Windows 2000 Technologies for Exchange 2000 Deployments Optimizing Exchange 2000 Performance and Monitoring Best Practices
Description
Scaling Microsoft Exchange 2000 is the definitive book on how to design, maintain, and optimize large-scale Exchange Server messaging systems that meet the needs of demanding and rapidly growing organizations. Written by one of the industry's leading experts on Exchange Server performance optimization and scalability, Scaling Microsoft Exchange 2000 is a reference book for designing Exchange servers. It shows you how to maintain and operate your server according to ever more stringent service levels, while meeting the demand for increasing data growth and manageability. Bijaoui provides information on key technologies such as storage and systems architecture that can meet demands for greater availability. The book also explains the determining factors in designing large-scale Exchange 2000 deployments, and provides a methodology for getting the best out of your messaging and collaboration infrastructure.
Key Features
· Pragmatic approach to performance analysis · Uses out-of-the-box Windows 2000 tools · Based on real-life deployment situations
Readership
Corporate IT professionals using Microsoft Exchange Server, specifically system designers and administrators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2002
- Published:
- 24th January 2002
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516639
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582395
Reviews
"You can't deliver scalable, reliable Exchange unless you understand how the application interacts with hardware. Scaling Microsoft Exchange 2000 provides an excellent insight into an aspect of deployment that's often forgotten—how to maximize the hardware investment."—Tony Redmond, Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, Hewlett-Packard Consulting and Integration. "Pierre Bijaoui's expertise and experience in understanding high-performance, highly available, and highly scalable systems radiates from every page. A big book, dealing with a complex area, yet logical and entertaining to read."—Kieran McCorry, Principal Consultant, Applied Microsoft Technologies Group, Hewlett-Packard.
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Pierre Bijaoui Author
Pierre Bijaoui is a Solution Architect for HP Services, based in Sophia Antipolis, France. He is often involved with large customer deployments, dealing with data center and storage architectures and technologies and Windows performance tuning and optimization. Pierre has been a tutor of the unanimously acclaimed Exchange Academy program at HP since its inception and was specialized in mobility, server and storage design and performance aspects of Microsoft Exchange. Pierre is a Microsoft Certified Architect (Infrastructure). In December 2001, he published a book, Scaling Microsoft Exchange 2000: Create and Optimize High-Performance Exchange Messaging Systems, (Digital Press), updated in November 2006 for Exchange 2003 SP2.
Affiliations and Expertise
Solution Architect, HP Services, France