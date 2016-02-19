Scale-Up and Automation in Plant Propagation reviews methods of automation and scale-up of plant propagation in vitro. It looks at the large scale clonal propagation of plants, or micropropagation, as the first major practical application of plant biotechnology. It also discusses the advantages and limitations of micropropagation and evaluates current methods of commercial micropropagation. Organized into 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the benefits of scaling up and automating plant propagation before proceeding with a discussion of synthetic seeds and their use for plant propagation, along with problems and economic considerations associated with synthetic seed technology. It then considers the implementation of somatic embryogenesis technology for clonal forestry, the development and commercialization of bioreactor technology for automated propagation of potato microtubers and lily microbulbs, and approaches to automated propagation of fruit trees. Other chapters focus on issues of cost reduction and development of ""new"" products, scale-up and operation of prototype bioreactors for plant propagation, and application of machine vision technology to scale-up and automated evaluation of somatic embryogenesis in sweet potato. The book also describes methods of measurement and control of the environment in culture, environmental factors affecting photosynthesis, and use of robotics and field transplanters in the automation of plant propagation. Scientists and plant breeders will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents



Contributors

General Preface

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Rationale for the Scale-Up and Automation of Plant Propagation

2 Current Methods of Commercial Micropropagation

I. Introduction

II. Current Production Systems

III. Production Cost Components

IV. Development of Cost-Effective Production Systems

V. Conclusions

3 Synthetic Seed Technology

I. Introduction

II. Uncoated, Desiccated Synthetic Seeds

III. Coated, Desiccated Synthetic Seeds

IV. Coated, Hydrated Synthetic Seeds

V. Uncoated, Hydrated Synthetic Seeds (Fluid Drilling)

VI. Maturation of Somatic Embryos

VII. Problems with Synthetic Seeds

VIII. Applications

IX. Mechanization

X. Economic Considerations

XI. Conclusions

4 Development of an Embryogénie System for Automated Propagation of Forest Trees

I. Introduction

II. Development of an Embryogénie System

III. Plantlet Regeneration and Establishment

IV. Cryopreservation

V. Culture Scale-Up

VI. Delivery Systems

VII. Singulation and Selection of Embryos

VIII. Field Testing and Implementation

IX. Genetic Diversity

5 Automated Propagation of Microtubers of Potato

I. Introduction

II. Factors To Be Considered in Microtuber Bioreactor Design

III. A Novel Microtuber Bioreactor

IV. Conclusions

6 Automated Propagation of Microbulbs of Lilies

I. Introduction

II. Regulation of in Vitro Differentiation and Growth in Lilium for Large-Scale Propagation

III. Automated Propagation of Microbulbs from Bulbscales Using Bioreactor Techniques

IV. Micropropagation from Bulbscales of Microbulbs in Nonsterile Conditions

V. Micropropagation from Suspension-Cultured Cells

VI. Robotics in Lilium Micropropagation

VII. Automated Process for Transplantation of Lilium Microbulbs into Soil

VIII. Idealized Automated Micropropagation Processes for Lilium in the Future-Problems and Perspective

7 Problems and Perspectives for the Automated Propagation of Fruit Trees

I. Introduction

II. Technological Aspects Related to Automation

III. Approaches to Automation of Fruit Tree Micropropagation

IV. Conclusions and Perspectives

8 Bioreactors and Image Analysis for Scale-Up and Plant Propagation

I. Introduction

II. Image Analysis

III. Refining the Imaging Software

IV. Embryo Concentration Assessment

V. Bioreactor Operation

VI. Conclusion

9 Automated Evaluation of Somatic Embryogenesis in Sweet Potato by Machine Vision

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. System Description and Operation

IV. Image Analysis

V. The Measurement Process

VI. Verification of the Inspection System

VII. On-Line Analysis

VIII. Conclusions

10 Control of Contamination in Automated Plant Propagation

I. Introduction

II. Origin and Nature of Contamination in Micropropagation

III. Identification of Contaminants

IV. Control of Contamination

V. Monitoring and Control of Contamination during Automated Production

VI. Conclusion

11 Controlled Environments in Conventional and Automated Micropropagation

I. Introduction

II. Environmental Factors in Culture

III. Measurement and Control of the Environment

IV. Environmental Effect on Photosynthetic Growth and Development

V. Advantages of Photoautotrophic Micropropagation

VI. Concluding Remarks

12 The Use of Robotics in Automated Plant Propagation

I. Introduction

II. Plantlet Production Through Tissue Culture

III. Necessity of Robots and Required Functions

IV. Development of the Prototype Robot System

V. Second Generation Robot

VI. Conclusions

13 The Use of Automated Field Transplanters in Plant Propagation

I. Introduction

II. Review

III. Analysis

IV. Projections

V. Conclusions

