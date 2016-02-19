Scale-Up and Automation in Plant Propagation
1st Edition
Cell Culture and somatic cell Genetics of Plants
Description
Scale-Up and Automation in Plant Propagation reviews methods of automation and scale-up of plant propagation in vitro. It looks at the large scale clonal propagation of plants, or micropropagation, as the first major practical application of plant biotechnology. It also discusses the advantages and limitations of micropropagation and evaluates current methods of commercial micropropagation.
Organized into 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the benefits of scaling up and automating plant propagation before proceeding with a discussion of synthetic seeds and their use for plant propagation, along with problems and economic considerations associated with synthetic seed technology. It then considers the implementation of somatic embryogenesis technology for clonal forestry, the development and commercialization of bioreactor technology for automated propagation of potato microtubers and lily microbulbs, and approaches to automated propagation of fruit trees. Other chapters focus on issues of cost reduction and development of ""new"" products, scale-up and operation of prototype bioreactors for plant propagation, and application of machine vision technology to scale-up and automated evaluation of somatic embryogenesis in sweet potato. The book also describes methods of measurement and control of the environment in culture, environmental factors affecting photosynthesis, and use of robotics and field transplanters in the automation of plant propagation. Scientists and plant breeders will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
1 Rationale for the Scale-Up and Automation of Plant Propagation
2 Current Methods of Commercial Micropropagation
I. Introduction
II. Current Production Systems
III. Production Cost Components
IV. Development of Cost-Effective Production Systems
V. Conclusions
3 Synthetic Seed Technology
I. Introduction
II. Uncoated, Desiccated Synthetic Seeds
III. Coated, Desiccated Synthetic Seeds
IV. Coated, Hydrated Synthetic Seeds
V. Uncoated, Hydrated Synthetic Seeds (Fluid Drilling)
VI. Maturation of Somatic Embryos
VII. Problems with Synthetic Seeds
VIII. Applications
IX. Mechanization
X. Economic Considerations
XI. Conclusions
4 Development of an Embryogénie System for Automated Propagation of Forest Trees
I. Introduction
II. Development of an Embryogénie System
III. Plantlet Regeneration and Establishment
IV. Cryopreservation
V. Culture Scale-Up
VI. Delivery Systems
VII. Singulation and Selection of Embryos
VIII. Field Testing and Implementation
IX. Genetic Diversity
5 Automated Propagation of Microtubers of Potato
I. Introduction
II. Factors To Be Considered in Microtuber Bioreactor Design
III. A Novel Microtuber Bioreactor
IV. Conclusions
6 Automated Propagation of Microbulbs of Lilies
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of in Vitro Differentiation and Growth in Lilium for Large-Scale Propagation
III. Automated Propagation of Microbulbs from Bulbscales Using Bioreactor Techniques
IV. Micropropagation from Bulbscales of Microbulbs in Nonsterile Conditions
V. Micropropagation from Suspension-Cultured Cells
VI. Robotics in Lilium Micropropagation
VII. Automated Process for Transplantation of Lilium Microbulbs into Soil
VIII. Idealized Automated Micropropagation Processes for Lilium in the Future-Problems and Perspective
7 Problems and Perspectives for the Automated Propagation of Fruit Trees
I. Introduction
II. Technological Aspects Related to Automation
III. Approaches to Automation of Fruit Tree Micropropagation
IV. Conclusions and Perspectives
8 Bioreactors and Image Analysis for Scale-Up and Plant Propagation
I. Introduction
II. Image Analysis
III. Refining the Imaging Software
IV. Embryo Concentration Assessment
V. Bioreactor Operation
VI. Conclusion
9 Automated Evaluation of Somatic Embryogenesis in Sweet Potato by Machine Vision
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. System Description and Operation
IV. Image Analysis
V. The Measurement Process
VI. Verification of the Inspection System
VII. On-Line Analysis
VIII. Conclusions
10 Control of Contamination in Automated Plant Propagation
I. Introduction
II. Origin and Nature of Contamination in Micropropagation
III. Identification of Contaminants
IV. Control of Contamination
V. Monitoring and Control of Contamination during Automated Production
VI. Conclusion
11 Controlled Environments in Conventional and Automated Micropropagation
I. Introduction
II. Environmental Factors in Culture
III. Measurement and Control of the Environment
IV. Environmental Effect on Photosynthetic Growth and Development
V. Advantages of Photoautotrophic Micropropagation
VI. Concluding Remarks
12 The Use of Robotics in Automated Plant Propagation
I. Introduction
II. Plantlet Production Through Tissue Culture
III. Necessity of Robots and Required Functions
IV. Development of the Prototype Robot System
V. Second Generation Robot
VI. Conclusions
13 The Use of Automated Field Transplanters in Plant Propagation
I. Introduction
II. Review
III. Analysis
IV. Projections
V. Conclusions
Index
