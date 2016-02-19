IIASA Proceedings Series, Volume 15: Scale in Production Systems focuses on the applications of scale in the industries. The book is based on a workshop held at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in June 1979 as part of the research program of the Management and Technology Area.

The selection first underscores the problems of scale and revision of approaches in the evaluation of scale economies in industry. Discussions focus on empirical perspectives on improving appraisals of scale effects; analytical limitations of past theory and empirical findings; interpretation of analytical findings; and approaches to the study of scale problems. The text then takes a look at the problems of scale in international air transportation and optimal size of subcritical fossil-fueled electric generating units.

The publication ponders on the implications of plant scale in the chemical industry, with particular reference to ethylene plants, and scale, technology, and the learning curve. The evolution of manufacturing systems and sources of the learning curve are identified. The manuscript then elaborates on the aspects of determining the scale of an organization; problems of determining production scale in Soviet industry; and industry scale, free trade, and protection.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the use of scale in production systems.