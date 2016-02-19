Scale in Production Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080287256, 9781483190426

Scale in Production Systems

1st Edition

IIASA Proceedings Series

Editors: John A. Buzacott Mark F. Cantley Vladimir N. Glagolev
eBook ISBN: 9781483190426
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 260
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Description

IIASA Proceedings Series, Volume 15: Scale in Production Systems focuses on the applications of scale in the industries. The book is based on a workshop held at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in June 1979 as part of the research program of the Management and Technology Area.

The selection first underscores the problems of scale and revision of approaches in the evaluation of scale economies in industry. Discussions focus on empirical perspectives on improving appraisals of scale effects; analytical limitations of past theory and empirical findings; interpretation of analytical findings; and approaches to the study of scale problems. The text then takes a look at the problems of scale in international air transportation and optimal size of subcritical fossil-fueled electric generating units.

The publication ponders on the implications of plant scale in the chemical industry, with particular reference to ethylene plants, and scale, technology, and the learning curve. The evolution of manufacturing systems and sources of the learning curve are identified. The manuscript then elaborates on the aspects of determining the scale of an organization; problems of determining production scale in Soviet industry; and industry scale, free trade, and protection.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the use of scale in production systems.

Table of Contents


Part 1 Introduction

Chapter 1 Problems of Scale

Chapter 2 Revising Prevailing Approaches to Evaluating Scale Economies in Industry

Part 2 Technology And Scale

Overview

Chapter 3 Problems of Scale in International Air Transportation

Chapter 4 The Optimal Size of Subcritical Fossil-Fueled Electric Generating Units

Chapter 5 Implications of Plant Scale in the Chemical Industry with Particular Reference to Ethylene Plants

Chapter 6 Scale, Technology, and the Learning Curve

Chapter 7 Coping with the Uncertain Future

Part 3 Organizations And Scale

Overview

Chapter 8 The Scale of Collieries and their Top-Level Management Process Requirements in the Polish Coal-Mining Industry

Chapter 9 Main Aspects Determining the Scale of an Organization - A First Tentative Problem Orientation

Chapter 10 Scale Economies — The Evidence from Published Reports of the British Price Commission

Chapter 11 Problems of Determining Production Scale in Soviet Industry

Chapter 12 The Factor "Management" and the Problem of the Size of Economic Organizations

Chapter 13 The Management of Management and the Size of Management

Chapter 14 Organizational Scale: Size, Structure, and Environment

Chapter 15 Innovation and Organization Scale

Part 4 Scale And National Industry Policies

Chapter 16 Industry Scale, Free Trade, and Protection

Chapter 17 Scale Economies and the Options for a Small Country

Chapter 18 Scale Strategies for a Small Country - The Experience of GDR Industry

Part 5 Summary And Conclusions

Chapter 19 Directions of Future Research

Chapter 20 Concluding Remarks

Appendixes

Appendix A

Appendix B

