Scale in Production Systems
1st Edition
IIASA Proceedings Series
Description
IIASA Proceedings Series, Volume 15: Scale in Production Systems focuses on the applications of scale in the industries. The book is based on a workshop held at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in June 1979 as part of the research program of the Management and Technology Area.
The selection first underscores the problems of scale and revision of approaches in the evaluation of scale economies in industry. Discussions focus on empirical perspectives on improving appraisals of scale effects; analytical limitations of past theory and empirical findings; interpretation of analytical findings; and approaches to the study of scale problems. The text then takes a look at the problems of scale in international air transportation and optimal size of subcritical fossil-fueled electric generating units.
The publication ponders on the implications of plant scale in the chemical industry, with particular reference to ethylene plants, and scale, technology, and the learning curve. The evolution of manufacturing systems and sources of the learning curve are identified. The manuscript then elaborates on the aspects of determining the scale of an organization; problems of determining production scale in Soviet industry; and industry scale, free trade, and protection.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the use of scale in production systems.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction
Chapter 1 Problems of Scale
Chapter 2 Revising Prevailing Approaches to Evaluating Scale Economies in Industry
Part 2 Technology And Scale
Overview
Chapter 3 Problems of Scale in International Air Transportation
Chapter 4 The Optimal Size of Subcritical Fossil-Fueled Electric Generating Units
Chapter 5 Implications of Plant Scale in the Chemical Industry with Particular Reference to Ethylene Plants
Chapter 6 Scale, Technology, and the Learning Curve
Chapter 7 Coping with the Uncertain Future
Part 3 Organizations And Scale
Overview
Chapter 8 The Scale of Collieries and their Top-Level Management Process Requirements in the Polish Coal-Mining Industry
Chapter 9 Main Aspects Determining the Scale of an Organization - A First Tentative Problem Orientation
Chapter 10 Scale Economies — The Evidence from Published Reports of the British Price Commission
Chapter 11 Problems of Determining Production Scale in Soviet Industry
Chapter 12 The Factor "Management" and the Problem of the Size of Economic Organizations
Chapter 13 The Management of Management and the Size of Management
Chapter 14 Organizational Scale: Size, Structure, and Environment
Chapter 15 Innovation and Organization Scale
Part 4 Scale And National Industry Policies
Chapter 16 Industry Scale, Free Trade, and Protection
Chapter 17 Scale Economies and the Options for a Small Country
Chapter 18 Scale Strategies for a Small Country - The Experience of GDR Industry
Part 5 Summary And Conclusions
Chapter 19 Directions of Future Research
Chapter 20 Concluding Remarks
Appendixes
Appendix A
Appendix B
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190426