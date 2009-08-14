Scalable VoIP Mobility
1st Edition
Integration and Deployment
Description
- Provides practical advice on breaking down the implementation and deployment of voice mobility networks within the office, across the campus, and on the road.
- Offers a complete primer on enterprise-grade Wi-Fi networking for voice mobility at scale, whether as a single-mode or dual-mode network, including information on the newest 802.11n standard and how these standards directly impact voice mobility.
- Includes methods of integrating existing or new VoIP networks with 3G+, CDMA 2000, WCDMA, HSPA, and WiMAX cellular networks using fixed/mobile convergence (FMC).
This book provides a comprehensive examination of IP-based voice mobility, covering every step in deploying multimodal voice mobility networks. Each segment of the entire voice mobility solution is described with an eye towards the inherent problems of high-scale mobility, from wired infrastructure to end device, across multiple networks and technologies.
Voice mobility is introduced and defined at a basic level before the book examines the high-level components of a scalable voice mobility solution. Chapters focus on several types of transport networks in greater depth, including voice quality metrics and testing, high-density enterprise Wi-Fi voice networks, cellular networks, and high-level networking technologies. The security of VoIP networks is also considered. The book explores standalone VoIP networks and finally provides an investigation of the current and upcoming set of fixed/mobile convergence approaches.
This book is an invaluable guide for anyone looking towards voice mobility as a solution to real-world business problems: IT managers and executives looking to understand the potential for converting offices to all-wireless; network designers and architects planning on rolling out a fully-mobile voice network; and administrators operating or troubleshooting voice mobility networks.
Key Features
Readership
Communications engineers; network designers, architects, and administrators
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to Voice Mobility
1.1 Why Voice Mobility?
1.2 Audience and Expected Background
1.3 How to Read This Book (Chapter Layout)
Chapter 2: Voice Mobility Technologies
2.0 Introduction
2.1 The Anatomy of a Voice Call
2.2 Signaling Protocols in Detail
2.3 Bearer Protocols in Detail
Chapter 3: Elements of Voice Quality
3.0 Introduction
3.1 What Voice Quality Really Means
3.2 What Makes Voice Over IP Quality Suffer
3.3 How to Measure Voice Quality Yourself
Chapter 4: Voice Over Ethernet
4.0 Introduction
4.1 The IP-Based Voice Network
4.2 Quality of Service on Wired Networks
Chapter 5: Introduction to Wi-Fi
5.0 Introduction
5.1 The Advantages of Wi-Fi
5.2 The Basics of Wi-Fi
5.3 RF Primer
5.4 Wi-Fi's Approach to Wireless
5.5 The Wi-Fi Radio Types
5.6 Security for 802.11
Chapter 5A: Appendix to Chapter 5: Wi-Fi
5A.1 Introduction
5A.2 What Do Modulations Look Like?
5A.3 What Does the Channel Look Like?
5A.4 How Can MIMO Work?
5A.5 Why So Many Hs? Some Information Theory
Chapter 6: Voice Mobility Over Wi-Fi
6.0 Introduction
6.1 Technologies That Address Voice Mobility with Wi-Fi
6.2 Interaccess Point Handoffs
6.3 Wi-Fi Alliance Certifications for Voice Mobility
6.4 Real Concepts from High-Density Networks
Chapter 7: Voice Over Cellular and Licensed Spectrum
7.0 Introduction
7.1 Anatomy of a Cellular Phone Call
7.2 Cellular Technologies
7.3 Fixed-Mobile Convergence
7.4 Handoff Between Different Networks: Handing In and Handing Out
7.5 Cellular-Centric Technology with UMA
7.6 Potential Alternatives to FMS: Cellular-Only Technology
Chapter 8: Securing Voice
8.0 Introduction
8.1 Principles of Security
8.2 Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting Services with RADIUS
8.3 Protecting your Network End-to-End
8.4 Protecting the Pipe
8.5 Physically Securing the Handset
8.6 Physically Protecting the Network
Chapter 9: The Future: Video Mobility and Beyond
9.0 Introduction
9.1 Packetized Video
9.2 Beyond Voice and Video
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2009
- Published:
- 14th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949512
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856175081