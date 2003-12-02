Say It in Spanish - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416067825

Say It in Spanish - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource

3rd Edition

A Guide for Health Care Professionals

Authors: Esperanza Joyce Maria Villanueva
eBook ISBN: 9781416067825
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd December 2003
Key Features

  • Includes the words and phrases most commonly used by health professionals to eliminate the time-consuming process of looking up words in the dictionary.
  • Specific questions that elicit yes or no answers assist health care providers with quickly obtaining essential information from patients.
  • Sample dialogs cover common situations in the health care setting.
  • Basic vocabulary such as numbers, colors, days of the weeks, and members of the family is included to facilitate conversations with Spanish-speaking patients.
  • Vocabulary tables highlight basic vocabulary within the text for quick reference.
  • Phrase and Sentence Index includes an alphabetical listing of all phrases and sentences used in chapter dialogs.
  • An alphabetical Word Index allows easy access to specific words.
  • Information on Hispanic culture and popular health beliefs helps readers provide culturally appropriate care.
  • Pronunciations are provided for all sample dialogs and vocabulary so readers can speak with confidence.

About the Author

Esperanza Joyce

Maria Villanueva

Affiliations and Expertise

Mexico, DF

