Saving Very Premature Babies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750654128

Saving Very Premature Babies

1st Edition

Key Ethical Issues

Authors: Pauline Mifflin
Paperback ISBN: 9780750654128
Imprint: Books for Midwives
Published Date: 14th April 2003
Page Count: 256
Description

A provocative look at the ethical and legal issues surrounding the saving of very premature babies. This book presents the viewpoints of both medical professionals and the families who have to cope with children left with multiple and profound learning disabilities as a result of pre-term delivery.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Section 1: The Child and its family
Chapter 1: Theories and principles of medical ethics
Chapter 2: The very premature baby: a profile
Chapter 3: Effects on the family

Section 2: The Sanctity vs Quality of Life Issue
Chapter 4: Some religious perspectives
Chapter 5: Does Human life have intrinsic value?

Section 3: Withdrawing or withholding treatment
Chapter 6: Acts and omissions Doctrine etc
Chapter 7 : Differing Ethical views (referring to recent guidelines drawn up by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health)

Section 4: The Principle of Justice and Resource Allocation
Chapter 8: Explanation of the Principle of Justice in relation to health care resources
Chapter 9: Medical Triage, quality adjusted life year; implications for neonatal care

Section 5: The legal framework
Chapter 10: Criminal Law and the Duty of Care (for parents and doctors); Killing or Allowing to Die: is there a difference in law?
Chapter 11: Relevant court decisions and their implications
Chapter 12: Conclusions

About the Author

Pauline Mifflin

