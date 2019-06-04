Saving Food
1st Edition
Production, Supply Chain, Food Waste and Food Consumption
Description
Saving Food: Production, Supply Chain, Food Waste and Food Consumption presents the latest developments on food loss and waste. Emphasis is placed on global issues, the environmental impacts of food consumption and wasted food, wasted nutrients, raising awareness via collaborative networks and actions, the effect of food governance and policy in food losses, promotion of sustainable food consumption, food redistribution, optimizing agricultural practices, the concept of zero waste, food security and sustainable land management, optimizing food supply and cold chains, food safety in supply chain management, non-thermal food processing/preservation technologies, food waste prevention/reduction, food waste valorization and recovery.
Intended to be a guide for all segments of the food industry aiming to adapt or further develop zero waste strategies, this book analyzes the problem of food waste from every angle and provides critical information on how to minimize waste.
Key Features
- Describes all aspects related to saving food and food security, including raising awareness, food redistribution actions, food policy and framework, food conservation, cold chain, food supply chain management, food waste reduction and valorization
- Guides all segments of the industry on how to employ zero waste strategies
- Analyzes key issues to create a pathway to solutions
Readership
All members of the food industry trying to adapt zero waste strategies including retailers, supply chain specialists, food scientists, food technologists, engineers, professionals, agriculturalists, policy makers and producers. The book could also be used in post-graduate courses addressing food loss, food waste and supply chain management, food waste valorization, sustainable food production, sustainable agriculture
Table of Contents
1. Introduction in global food losses and food waste
Gang Liu and Li Xue
2. Food security and sustainable land management to save food
Tiziano Gomiero
3. Optimizing agricultural practices
Aditya Parmar
4. Food preservation technologies
Semih Otles
5. Non-thermal food processing/preservation technologies
Elisabete Alexandre, Jorge Manuel Alexandre Saraiva, Carlos Pinto, Sílvia A. Moreira and Manuela Pintado
6. Innovative packaging that saves food
Vilasia Guimarães Martins
7. Optimized cold chain to save food
Samuel Mercier
8. Optimized food supply chains to reduce food losses
Stella Despoudi
9. Reducing food losses in supply chain through value stream mapping: a case study in the dairy sector
Joshua Wesana, Xavier Gellynck, Manoj Dora, Darian Pearce, Hans DeSteur
10. Food waste valorisation
Lara Manzocco and Stella Plazzotta
11. Food consumption and wasted food
Serenella Sala
12. Suboptimal food? Food waste at the consumer-retailer interface
Jessica Aschemann-Witzel, Ilona E. de Hooge, Valérie L. Almli
13. The concept of zero waste
Christine Costello
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 4th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128157091
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153574
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is an interdisciplinary scientist with experience in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry and academia. He has established the "Food Waste Recovery" term and discipline with an ultimate goal to inspire related professionals to extract high added-value compounds from wasted by-products in all stages of food production (from agriculture to the consumer) and re-utilize them in the food chain. He is the R&I director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria), whereas he serves as an expert evaluator/monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals (Horizon 2020 etc). He is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has published numerous research articles, reviews, monographs, book chapters, conference proceedings and edited books (full book portfolio can be found at http://www.foodwasterecovery.group/books/).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece