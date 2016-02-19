Saussure's Third Course of Lectures on General Linguistics (1910-1911) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080419220, 9781483297538

Saussure's Third Course of Lectures on General Linguistics (1910-1911)

1st Edition

(F. de Saussure - Troisième Cours de Linguistique Générale (1910-1911)

Authors: R. Harris E. Komatsu
eBook ISBN: 9781483297538
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 21st October 1993
Page Count: 196
Table of Contents

Foreword. The Constantin Notebooks. Editorial Abbreviations and Conventions. Translator's Preface. Cahier I. Cahier II. Cahier III. Cahier VII. Cahier VIII. Cahier IX. Cahier X. Index.

Description

The notes taken by Saussure's student Emile Constantin were not available to the editors of the published Cours de linguistique générale (1916), and came to light only after the second world war. They have never been published in their entirety.

The third and last course of lectures, of which Constantin kept this very full record, is generally considered to represent a more advanced version of Saussure's teaching than the earlier two. It is clear that Constantin's notebooks offer a text which differs in a number of significant respects from the Cours published by Saussure's original editors, and bring forward ideas which do not emerge in the 1916 publication. They constitute unique evidence concerning the final stages of Saussure's thinking about language.

This edition of the notes is accompanied by an introduction and a full English translation of the text. There has been no attempt made by Komatsu and Harris, to turn the English into readable prose. Constantin's notes, even as revised by their author, retain the infelicities, repetitions, abruptness - occasionally incoherences - that betray the circumstances of their origin.

The volume constitutes an important landmark in the history of modern linguistics and provides essential documentation for all scholars and libraries specializing in the subject.

Readership

For scholars, historians and linguists interested in the history of modern linguistics.

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483297538

Reviews

@from:Karen Steffen Chung @qu:...a rich and important resource, a 'must-read' for anybody doing serious research on Saussure and his work. @source:Historiographia Linguistica @from:Carol Sanders @qu:...the original sequence is respected, and marginalia and erasures incorporated but clearly indicated in the body of the text. Thanks to the editors/translators, we thus have a clearer picture of what the third 'cours' was like, and this in itself makes this volume worthwhile. The other justification for the volume is that these notes had not before been translated into English. @source:Journal of French Language Studies

About the Authors

R. Harris Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oxford, UK. E-mail: roy.harris@Modern-Languages.oxford.ac.uk

E. Komatsu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Gakushûin University, Tokyo, Japan

