Saunders Veterinary Terminology Flash Cards - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416061380, 9780323288033

Saunders Veterinary Terminology Flash Cards, Volume

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780323288033
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th August 2008
Page Count: 1092
Description

You’ll quickly master the prefixes, suffixes, and combining forms used to build veterinary medical terms with this portable set of full-color flash cards. They feature detailed illustrations, word parts, definitions, and word-building examples for more than 500 terms, providing a fun, quick, and easy way to study and remember key terms.

Key Features

  • Flash cards are packaged in a portable box for convenient studying on the go.
  • Color-coded cards are divided into groups by word component part — combining form, prefix, suffix, or abbreviation — for ease of use.
  • Cards are indexed by body system, with the related system clearly printed on each card for quick identification.
  • 350 full-color illustrations clearly demonstrate key concepts and provide a visual way to remember terms and definitions.
  • Word-building examples allow you to practice combining word component parts to form veterinary terms, offering definitions for each individual word part and the clinical definition of the resulting term.
  • When you purchase these flash cards, you also gain free access to the Evolve website for Christenson: Veterinary Medical Terminology, 2nd Edition. It offers definitions and audio pronunciations for 4,500 veterinary terms, as well as four interactive learning activities.

