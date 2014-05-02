Saunders Student Nurse Planner, 2014-2015
10th Edition
A Guide to Success in Nursing School
Much more than just a study calendar, Saunders Student Nurse Planner, 2014-2015 will quickly become your lifeline with its wealth of organizational tools, clinical information, and helpful nursing school guidance all within one compact and versatile resource. Designed specifically for busy nursing students like you, this planners strategies for time management and stress-reduction, NCLEX Exam review questions and study tips, and abundance of helpful clinical tools can significantly relieve the common aches and pains of nursing school and help you perform to your fullest potential both inside the classroom and throughout clinical practice.
"..so much included in such a small space and is really handy as an all in one quick reference guide, diary and planner." Reviewed by Jade Day on behalf of Nursing Times, September 2015
- Updated information on common therapeutic diets includes gluten- and lactose-free, high-fiber, and the DASH Eating Plan.
- FOUR Score Neurological Assessment Scale guides you in assessing a patient’s level of consciousness.
- Time-saving, compact design provides a clean and efficient layout that is easy to take to bring along to class and clinical rotations.
- Time management strategies help you perform to your fullest potential.
- Advice on study skills and stress reduction techniques improve your focus and increase efficiency — giving you the edge you need to succeed.
- Alternate-format questions (explanation and examples) and information on taking the NCLEX exam help prepare you for the licensure exam.
- Getting the Most from the Clinical Experience chapter educates you on patient safety, communication with patients and colleagues, and documentation.
- The Joint Commission’s "Do Not Use" List of dangerous abbreviations, acronyms, and symbols appears inside the front cover.
- Clinical Quick Reference chapter provides you with essential clinical tools and information in a concise, accessible format, and includes:
- Commonly used abbreviations, symbols, and notations
- Perioperative care and Joint Commission safety guidelines for surgery
- Fall risk factors and assessment
- Most commonly used IV fluids table
- HIPAA requirements for confidentiality
- Safety guidelines to prevent medication errors
- Pain assessment tools
- Signs of geriatric and pediatric abuse
- Glasgow Coma Scale
- Tips for troubleshooting IV pumps
- Braden Scale for Predicting Pressure Sore Risk
- Common lab test values
- MyPlate dietary guidelines
- Success in Nursing School
2. Getting the Most from the Clinical Experience
3. Dealing with Stress
4. Continuing Your Education
5. Clinical Quick Reference
6. Online Resources
Bibliography
Monthly Calendar
Weekly Planner
Index
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 2nd May 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339551
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323296557
Susan deWit
Formerly, Instructor of Nursing, El Centro College, Dallas, TX; and Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, CA