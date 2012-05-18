Saunders Student Nurse Planner, 2012-2013
8th Edition
A Guide to Success in Nursing School
Description
Much more than just a calendar, Saunders Student Nurse Planner, 2012-2013 will quickly become your lifeline with its wealth of organizational tools, clinical information, and helpful nursing school guidance all within one compact and versatile resource. Designed specifically for busy nursing students like you, this planner’s strategies for time management and stress-reduction, study advice, and abundance of helpful clinical tools can significantly relieve the common aches and pains of nursing school and help you perform to your fullest potential both inside the classroom and throughout clinical practice.
Key Features
- Convenient, spacious calendars enable you to organize your hectic nursing school schedule, and time management strategies help you perform to your fullest potential.
- Advice on study skills and stress reduction techniques improve your focus and increase efficiency — giving you the edge you need to succeed.
- Alternate-format questions (explanation and examples) and information on taking the NCLEX exam help prepare you for the licensure exam.
- Clinical Quick Reference chapter provides you with essential clinical tools and information in a concise, accessible format, and includes:
- Commonly used abbreviations, symbols, and notations
- Perioperative care and Joint Commission safety guidelines for surgery
- Fall risk factors and assessment
- Most commonly used IV fluids table
- HIPAA requirements for confidentiality
- Safety guidelines to prevent medication errors
- Pain assessment tools
- Signs of geriatric and pediatric abuse
- Glasgow Coma Scale
- Tips for troubleshooting IV pumps
- Braden Scale for Predicting Pressure Sore Risk
- Common lab test values
- MyPlate dietary guidelines
- Getting the Most from the Clinical Experience chapter educates you on patient safety, communication with patients and colleagues, and documentation.
- Space-saving, compact design is portable enough to take with you to class and on clinical rotations.
Table of Contents
1. Success in Nursing School
2. Getting the Most from the Clinical Experience
3. Dealing with Stress
4. Continuing Your Education
5. Clinical Quick Reference
6. Online Resources
Bibliography
Monthly Calendar
Weekly Planner
Contacts
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 18th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775293
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455749836
About the Author
Susan deWit
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Instructor of Nursing, El Centro College, Dallas, TX; and Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, CA