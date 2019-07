Much more than just a calendar, Saunders Student Nurse Planner, 2012-2013 will quickly become your lifeline with its wealth of organizational tools, clinical information, and helpful nursing school guidance all within one compact and versatile resource. Designed specifically for busy nursing students like you, this planner’s strategies for time management and stress-reduction, study advice, and abundance of helpful clinical tools can significantly relieve the common aches and pains of nursing school and help you perform to your fullest potential both inside the classroom and throughout clinical practice.