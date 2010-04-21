Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Small Animal Neurology

1. The Neurological Case

1.Taking a history

2.The neurological examination

3.Localizing lesions

2. Alteration in Mental State

4. Alteration in mental state - an introduction

5. Head trauma

6. Metabolic encephalopathy:insulinoma

7. Metabolic encephalopathy: hepatic encephalopathy

8. Metabolic encephalopathy: osmolality

9. Granulomatous meningoencephalitis

3. Behaviour Change

10. Behaviour change - an introduction

11. Loss of house-training

12. Defecation: faecal incontinence

13. Psychological

14. Intracranial arachnoid cyst

15. Aggression

4. Seizures

16. Seizures - an introduction

17. Skull tumor

18. Meningioma

19. Cerebral haemorrhage

20. Hydrocephalus

21. Idiopathic epilepsy

22. Post-ictal behaviour change

5. Cranial Nerve Function

23. Blindness

24. The control of pupil diameter

25. Alteration in pupil function

26. Secretions

27. Alteration of eyelid position and movement

28. Horner's syndrome

29. Idiopathic facial paralysis

30. Dropped jaw

31. Middle ear disease

32. Otogenic intracranial infection

33. Deafness

34. Sneezing

35. Coughing

36. Change in voice and swallowing

6. Gait

37. Gait - an introduction

38. UMN: spinal empyema

39. UMN: spinal cord infarction

40. UMN: vertebral malformation

41. UMN: invertebral disc disease

42. UMN: spinal fracture

43. LMN paresis and paralysis - an introduction

44. LMN paresis and paralysis: acquired myasthenia gravis

45. LMN paresis and paralysis: brachial plexus avulsion

46. LMN paresis and paralysis: flaccid tail

47. Ataxia: spinal ataxia

48. Ataxia: cerebellar ataxia

49. Ataxia: vestibular ataxia

7. Lameness

50. Lameness - an introduction

51. Lameness: nerve root compression

52. Lameness: nerve root tumors

53. Lameness ischaemia

8. Posture

54. Posture - an introduction

55. Torticollis

56. Collapse

9. Balance

57. Balance - an introduction

58. Loss of balance

59. Truncal ataxia

60. Ventroflexion of the neck

10. Palpation

61. Muscle tone - an introduction

62. Tremor

63. Tetanus

64. Hypocalcaemia

65. Trismus

66. Bilateral atrophy of the masticatory muscles

67. Unilateral atrophy of the masticatory muscle

11. Pain

68. Pain - an introduction

69. Neck pain

70. Meningitis of large breed dogs

71. Retroperitoneal disease

72. Scratching

12. Urinary Incontinence

73. Urinary incontinence - an introduction

74. No attempt to urinate

75. Leaks, dribbles urine

Appendices

MCQs

MCQ - Answers

Appendix 1. Abbreviations

Appendix 2. cererospinal fluid and the ventricular system

Appendix 3. Collection of CSF

Appendix 4. CSF analysis

Appendix 5. Imaging the nervouse system

Appendix 6. Neuropathology

Appendix 7. Referral of a patient

Further reading

Index