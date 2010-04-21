Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Small Animal Neurology
1st Edition
Description
Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice consists of a series of practical handbooks on selected medical topics on specific veterinary problems. Case-based, this series is aimed at the small animal veterinary practitioner who has qualified less than 10 years and needs quick access to information and wants to increase his/her confidence on handling that range of cases that cover the spectrum that lies between the simple routine first-opinion case and the referral.
Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice provides additional knowledge that leads to improved skills and practice for veterinary practitioners. Not only practitioners, but also veterinary students nearing the end of their course will find this series very useful to brush up their knowledge in a particular area. The volumes are also written with the veterinary nurse in mind with a particular interest in a specific topic, using ‘Nurse Boxes’ in the text to guide them to the specific information they need.
Key Features
- new approach: clinical cases offering examination, treatment options, clinical tips relevant for the general small animal veterinary practitioner – all case descriptions based on common template
- offers synoptic, easy accessible and essential information
- provides essential information on selected topics
- authorship ensures accuracy of information
- relevant to all general practitioners
- written to increase the skill and practice the general veterinary practitioner
- intend to meet CPD-need, but focus on: differential diagnosis and practical case handling
- offers self-assessment features at the end of every chapter making it relevant for veterinary students as well
- broad readership: practitioners and students indicated in the text by ‘ Notes for Vets’; nurses indicated in the text by ‘Notes for Nurses’ and pet owners indicated in the text by ‘ Notes for Pet Owners’
- handy format with flexi cover
- species covered to be limited to cats, dogs and rabbits
- full colour throughout
Table of Contents
1. The Neurological Case
1.Taking a history
2.The neurological examination
3.Localizing lesions
2. Alteration in Mental State
4. Alteration in mental state - an introduction
5. Head trauma
6. Metabolic encephalopathy:insulinoma
7. Metabolic encephalopathy: hepatic encephalopathy
8. Metabolic encephalopathy: osmolality
9. Granulomatous meningoencephalitis
3. Behaviour Change
10. Behaviour change - an introduction
11. Loss of house-training
12. Defecation: faecal incontinence
13. Psychological
14. Intracranial arachnoid cyst
15. Aggression
4. Seizures
16. Seizures - an introduction
17. Skull tumor
18. Meningioma
19. Cerebral haemorrhage
20. Hydrocephalus
21. Idiopathic epilepsy
22. Post-ictal behaviour change
5. Cranial Nerve Function
23. Blindness
24. The control of pupil diameter
25. Alteration in pupil function
26. Secretions
27. Alteration of eyelid position and movement
28. Horner's syndrome
29. Idiopathic facial paralysis
30. Dropped jaw
31. Middle ear disease
32. Otogenic intracranial infection
33. Deafness
34. Sneezing
35. Coughing
36. Change in voice and swallowing
6. Gait
37. Gait - an introduction
38. UMN: spinal empyema
39. UMN: spinal cord infarction
40. UMN: vertebral malformation
41. UMN: invertebral disc disease
42. UMN: spinal fracture
43. LMN paresis and paralysis - an introduction
44. LMN paresis and paralysis: acquired myasthenia gravis
45. LMN paresis and paralysis: brachial plexus avulsion
46. LMN paresis and paralysis: flaccid tail
47. Ataxia: spinal ataxia
48. Ataxia: cerebellar ataxia
49. Ataxia: vestibular ataxia
7. Lameness
50. Lameness - an introduction
51. Lameness: nerve root compression
52. Lameness: nerve root tumors
53. Lameness ischaemia
8. Posture
54. Posture - an introduction
55. Torticollis
56. Collapse
9. Balance
57. Balance - an introduction
58. Loss of balance
59. Truncal ataxia
60. Ventroflexion of the neck
10. Palpation
61. Muscle tone - an introduction
62. Tremor
63. Tetanus
64. Hypocalcaemia
65. Trismus
66. Bilateral atrophy of the masticatory muscles
67. Unilateral atrophy of the masticatory muscle
11. Pain
68. Pain - an introduction
69. Neck pain
70. Meningitis of large breed dogs
71. Retroperitoneal disease
72. Scratching
12. Urinary Incontinence
73. Urinary incontinence - an introduction
74. No attempt to urinate
75. Leaks, dribbles urine
Appendices
MCQs
MCQ - Answers
Appendix 1. Abbreviations
Appendix 2. cererospinal fluid and the ventricular system
Appendix 3. Collection of CSF
Appendix 4. CSF analysis
Appendix 5. Imaging the nervouse system
Appendix 6. Neuropathology
Appendix 7. Referral of a patient
Further reading
Index
Details
- 352
- English
- © Saunders Ltd. 2010
- 21st April 2010
- Saunders Ltd.
- 9780702049880