Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Small Animal Emergency Medicine
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
Preface
Acknowledgements
Section 1 The fundamentals
1 Major body system examination
2 Shock and dehydration
3 Emergency database interpretation
4 Parenteral fluid therapy
5 Analgesia for the emergency patient
6 Oxygen supplementation
Section 2 Problem-orientated approach
7 Abnormal urine or urination
8 Acute abdomen
9 Acute diarrhoea
10 Acute red eye and pain
11 Acute vomiting
12 Cardiac dysrhythmias
13 Collapse
14 Cyanosis
15 Head tilt and nystagmus
16 Hyperthermia and pyrexia
17 Hypothermia
18 Jaundice
19 Pallor and approach to anaemia
20 Pelvic limb paresis and paralysis
21 Petechiae and ecchymoses
22 Regurgitation
23 Respiratory distress
24 Seizures
25 Sudden loss of vision
26 Urticaria, angioedema and anaphylaxis
27 Wounds and open fractures
Section 3 Specific disorders
28 The trauma patient
29 The acute abdomen
30 Toxicological emergencies
31 Cardiovascular emergencies
32 Respiratory emergencies
33 Haematological and haemostatic emergencies
34 Endocrine emergencies
35 Ocular emergencies
36 Urinary tract emergencies
37 Dystocia
38 Heatstroke
Section 4 Additional topics
39 Notes on sedation and general anaesthesia (with Simon Ripoll)
40 Notes on transfusion medicine
41 Notes on paediatric medicine
APPENDICES
MCQs
MCQs – Answers
Appendix 1 Drug formulary
Appendix 2 Procedures – equipment and techniques
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2011
- Published:
- 9th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049040
About the Series Editors
Fred Nind Series Editor
About the Authors
Shailen Jasani Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Training Scholar in Emergency & Critical Care, The Queen Mother Hospital for Animals, Royal Veterinary College, UK