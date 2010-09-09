Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Small Animal Emergency Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702029844, 9780702049040

Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Small Animal Emergency Medicine

1st Edition

Series Editors: Fred Nind
Authors: Shailen Jasani
eBook ISBN: 9780702049040
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 9th September 2010
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

Introduction

Preface

Acknowledgements

Section 1 The fundamentals

1 Major body system examination

2 Shock and dehydration

3 Emergency database interpretation

4 Parenteral fluid therapy

5 Analgesia for the emergency patient

6 Oxygen supplementation

Section 2 Problem-orientated approach

7 Abnormal urine or urination

8 Acute abdomen

9 Acute diarrhoea

10 Acute red eye and pain

11 Acute vomiting

12 Cardiac dysrhythmias

13 Collapse

14 Cyanosis

15 Head tilt and nystagmus

16 Hyperthermia and pyrexia

17 Hypothermia

18 Jaundice

19 Pallor and approach to anaemia

20 Pelvic limb paresis and paralysis

21 Petechiae and ecchymoses

22 Regurgitation

23 Respiratory distress

24 Seizures

25 Sudden loss of vision

26 Urticaria, angioedema and anaphylaxis

27 Wounds and open fractures

Section 3 Specific disorders

28 The trauma patient

29 The acute abdomen

30 Toxicological emergencies

31 Cardiovascular emergencies

32 Respiratory emergencies

33 Haematological and haemostatic emergencies

34 Endocrine emergencies

35 Ocular emergencies

36 Urinary tract emergencies

37 Dystocia

38 Heatstroke

Section 4 Additional topics

39 Notes on sedation and general anaesthesia (with Simon Ripoll)

40 Notes on transfusion medicine

41 Notes on paediatric medicine

APPENDICES

MCQs

MCQs – Answers

Appendix 1 Drug formulary

Appendix 2 Procedures – equipment and techniques

Index

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702049040

About the Series Editors

Fred Nind Series Editor

About the Authors

Shailen Jasani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Training Scholar in Emergency & Critical Care, The Queen Mother Hospital for Animals, Royal Veterinary College, UK

