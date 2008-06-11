Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Small Animal Dermatology
1st Edition
Authors: Anita Patel Peter Forsythe
Series Editors: Fred Nind
Paperback ISBN: 9780702028700
eBook ISBN: 9780702050909
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 11th June 2008
Page Count: 388
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. For most dermatological conditions several treatment and/or management options are available, making the situation even more complicated. Small Animal Dermatology is a handy reference for these cases and encourages the practitioner to pursue a definitive diagnosis and plan effective management even if the condition can not be cured.
Key Features
- Unique new cased-based approach relating essential theory to clinical practice
- Modern, highly designed and illustrated so key information can be seen at a glance
- Self testing, MCQs and remediation means these books are ideally suited for CPD or as an exam revision aid
- Essential for all general small animal veterinary practitioners and students
Details
About the Authors
Anita Patel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
RCVS Specialist in Veterinary Dermatology
Peter Forsythe Author
Affiliations and Expertise
RCVS Recognised Specialist in Veterinary Dermatology; Owns & runs own Dermatology Referral Practice in Glasgow
About the Series Editors
Fred Nind Series Editor
