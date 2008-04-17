Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Small Animal Dentistry
1st Edition
Authors: Cecilia Gorrel
Series Editors: Fred Nind
Paperback ISBN: 9780702028717
eBook ISBN: 9780702050893
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 17th April 2008
Page Count: 260
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Dental cases form a significant part of any general practitioner’s case load. Small Animal Dentistry will help practitioners to handle these cases in an effective way, minimising the frustrations and stress that can be associated with unsatisfactory technique. It will also help to identify what is possible and practical for the general practitioner and what is best left to a referral specialist.
Key Features
- Unique new cased-based approach relating essential theory to clinical practice
- Modern, highly designed and illustrated so key information can be seen at a glance
- Self testing, MCQs and remediation means these books are ideally suited for CPD or as an exam revision aid
- Essential for all general small animal veterinary practitioners and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 17th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702028717
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050893
About the Authors
Cecilia Gorrel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Referral, UK
About the Series Editors
Fred Nind Series Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.