Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Dentistry, Ophthalmology, Dermatology Package - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702032363

Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Dentistry, Ophthalmology, Dermatology Package

1st Edition

Authors: Cecilia Gorrel Sally Turner Anita Patel Peter Forsythe
Paperback ISBN: 9780702032363
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 1st July 2008
Description

Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice is a new case-based series of practical handbooks covering specific veterinary problems. This series covers a range of scenarios from simple, routine, first-opinion cases, to referrals – and provides additional knowledge that leads to improved skills and practice for veterinary practitioners.

About the Author

Cecilia Gorrel

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Referral, UK

Sally Turner

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Ophthalmologist, UK

Anita Patel

Affiliations and Expertise

RCVS Specialist in Veterinary Dermatology

Peter Forsythe

Affiliations and Expertise

RCVS Recognised Specialist in Veterinary Dermatology; Owns & runs own Dermatology Referral Practice in Glasgow

