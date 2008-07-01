Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice: Dentistry, Ophthalmology, Dermatology Package
1st Edition
Authors: Cecilia Gorrel Sally Turner Anita Patel Peter Forsythe
Paperback ISBN: 9780702032363
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 1st July 2008
Description
Saunders Solutions in Veterinary Practice is a new case-based series of practical handbooks covering specific veterinary problems. This series covers a range of scenarios from simple, routine, first-opinion cases, to referrals – and provides additional knowledge that leads to improved skills and practice for veterinary practitioners.
About the Author
Cecilia Gorrel
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Referral, UK
Sally Turner
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Ophthalmologist, UK
Anita Patel
Affiliations and Expertise
RCVS Specialist in Veterinary Dermatology
Peter Forsythe
Affiliations and Expertise
RCVS Recognised Specialist in Veterinary Dermatology; Owns & runs own Dermatology Referral Practice in Glasgow
