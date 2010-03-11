With over 1,200 multiple choice review questions written to parallel the content and format of the National Physical Therapy Board Examination (NPTE), Saunders’ Q&A Review for the Physical Therapy Board Examination provides more NPTE practice than any other review resource available. Strengthen your understanding of core principles across the full spectrum of physical therapy practice with comprehensive exam practice from specialty experts. Plus, an accompanying CD with all 1,200 questions enables you to generate an unlimited number of randomized practice tests to simulate the actual board examination and strengthen your test-taking confidence.