Saunders' Q & A Review for the Physical Therapy Board Examination - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416049791, 9781455727759

Saunders' Q & A Review for the Physical Therapy Board Examination

1st Edition

Authors: Brad Fortinberry
eBook ISBN: 9781455727759
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th March 2010
Page Count: 384
Description

With over 1,200 multiple choice review questions written to parallel the content and format of the National Physical Therapy Board Examination (NPTE), Saunders’ Q&A Review for the Physical Therapy Board Examination provides more NPTE practice than any other review resource available. Strengthen your understanding of core principles across the full spectrum of physical therapy practice with comprehensive exam practice from specialty experts. Plus, an accompanying CD with all 1,200 questions enables you to generate an unlimited number of randomized practice tests to simulate the actual board examination and strengthen your test-taking confidence.

Key Features

    • More than 1,200 multiple-choice questions test your understanding of key content across a variety of practice environments, including schools, hospitals, and communities.

    • Organized by topic, it parallels the content and proportional question breakdown of the board examination to familiarize you with the testing format.

    • Correct answers, detailed rationales, and specific references help you get more out of your study time.

    • Companion CD-ROM generates an unlimited number of randomized practice tests that you can customize to meet your specific study needs.

    Table of Contents

    Introduction

    Examination

    Evaluation, Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Outcomes

    Intervention

    Standards of Care

    Index

    Details

    No. of pages:
    384
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Saunders 2011
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Saunders
    eBook ISBN:
    9781455727759

    About the Author

    Brad Fortinberry

    Affiliations and Expertise

    President, Fortinberry Physical Therapy; Physical Therapist, St. Luke Home Health, McComb, MS

