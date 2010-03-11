Saunders' Q & A Review for the Physical Therapy Board Examination
1st Edition
With over 1,200 multiple choice review questions written to parallel the content and format of the National Physical Therapy Board Examination (NPTE), Saunders’ Q&A Review for the Physical Therapy Board Examination provides more NPTE practice than any other review resource available. Strengthen your understanding of core principles across the full spectrum of physical therapy practice with comprehensive exam practice from specialty experts. Plus, an accompanying CD with all 1,200 questions enables you to generate an unlimited number of randomized practice tests to simulate the actual board examination and strengthen your test-taking confidence.
- More than 1,200 multiple-choice questions test your understanding of key content across a variety of practice environments, including schools, hospitals, and communities.
- Organized by topic, it parallels the content and proportional question breakdown of the board examination to familiarize you with the testing format.
- Correct answers, detailed rationales, and specific references help you get more out of your study time.
- Companion CD-ROM generates an unlimited number of randomized practice tests that you can customize to meet your specific study needs.
Introduction
Examination
Evaluation, Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Outcomes
Intervention
Standards of Care
Index
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 11th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455727759
Brad Fortinberry
President, Fortinberry Physical Therapy; Physical Therapist, St. Luke Home Health, McComb, MS