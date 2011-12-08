With more than 5,800 test questions, Saunders Q&A Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 5th Edition provides the practice you need to succeed on the NCLEX-RN exam. To enhance your review, each question includes a test-taking strategy, rationales for correct and incorrect answers, and page references to major nursing textbooks. The companion Evolve website adds a pre-test to help in identifying any areas of weakness, and lets you answer questions in quiz, study, or exam mode. Written by NCLEX review expert Linda Anne Silvestri, this book organizes questions to match the Client Needs and Integrated Processes found in the most recent NCLEX-RN test plan. This review is part of the popular Saunders Pyramid to Success, which has helped more than 1.5 million nurses pass the NCLEX exam!