Saunders Q & A Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination
5th Edition
Description
With more than 5,800 test questions, Saunders Q&A Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 5th Edition provides the practice you need to succeed on the NCLEX-RN exam. To enhance your review, each question includes a test-taking strategy, rationales for correct and incorrect answers, and page references to major nursing textbooks. The companion Evolve website adds a pre-test to help in identifying any areas of weakness, and lets you answer questions in quiz, study, or exam mode. Written by NCLEX review expert Linda Anne Silvestri, this book organizes questions to match the Client Needs and Integrated Processes found in the most recent NCLEX-RN test plan. This review is part of the popular Saunders Pyramid to Success, which has helped more than 1.5 million nurses pass the NCLEX exam!
Key Features
- A detailed test-taking strategy is included for each question, providing clues for analyzing and selecting the correct answer.
- Rationales are provided for both correct and incorrect answer options.
- Questions categorized by Cognitive Level, Client Needs area, Integrated Process, and clinical content area help you focus on the question types you find most difficult.
- All alternate item format questions (multiple response, prioritizing, fill-in-the-blank, figure/illustration (hot spot), audio, video, and chart/exhibit) are included.
- Chapters organized by Client Needs simplify your review and reflect the question mix in the NCLEX-RN® test plan blueprint.
- A 85-question comprehensive exam represents the content and percentages of question types identified in the NCLEX-RN test plan.
- Preparation for your NCLEX-RN review includes chapters on nonacademic preparation, test-taking strategies, the CAT format, and a view of the NCLEX-RN from a new graduate's perspective.
- Page references to Elsevier textbooks direct you to remediation material for any question answered incorrectly.
- A companion Evolve website includes a pre-test to help in identifying any areas of weakness, and lets you answer questions in quiz, study, or exam mode.
- Automatic updates of the Evolve site allow you to check for changes to content or functionality throughout the life of the edition.
Table of Contents
Unit I: The NCLEX-RN Examination
1. The NCLEX-RN Examination
2. Preparation for the NCLEX-RN Examination: Transitional Issues for the Foreign-Educated Nurse
3. Profiles to Success
4. The NCLEX-RN Examination: From a New Graduate's Perspective
5. Test-Taking Strategies
Unit II: Client Needs
6. Client Needs and the NCLEX-RN Test Plan
Test 1: Physiological Integrity
Test 2: Safe and Effective Care Environment
Test 3: Health Promotion and Maintenance
Test 4: Psychosocial Integrity
Unit III: Integrated Processes
7. Integrated Processes and the NCLEX-RN Test Plan
Test 5: Integrated Processes
Unit IV: Comprehensive Test
Test 6: Comprehensive Test
Details
- No. of pages:
- 728
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 8th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455745661
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733415
About the Author
Linda Silvestri
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI
