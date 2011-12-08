Saunders Q & A Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781437720228, 9781455745661

Saunders Q & A Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination

5th Edition

Authors: Linda Silvestri Linda Silvestri
eBook ISBN: 9781455745661
eBook ISBN: 9781455733415
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th December 2011
Page Count: 728
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With more than 5,800 test questions, Saunders Q&A Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 5th Edition provides the practice you need to succeed on the NCLEX-RN exam. To enhance your review, each question includes a test-taking strategy, rationales for correct and incorrect answers, and page references to major nursing textbooks. The companion Evolve website adds a pre-test to help in identifying any areas of weakness, and lets you answer questions in quiz, study, or exam mode. Written by NCLEX review expert Linda Anne Silvestri, this book organizes questions to match the Client Needs and Integrated Processes found in the most recent NCLEX-RN test plan. This review is part of the popular Saunders Pyramid to Success, which has helped more than 1.5 million nurses pass the NCLEX exam!

Key Features

  • A detailed test-taking strategy is included for each question, providing clues for analyzing and selecting the correct answer.
  • Rationales are provided for both correct and incorrect answer options.
  • Questions categorized by Cognitive Level, Client Needs area, Integrated Process, and clinical content area help you focus on the question types you find most difficult.
  • All alternate item format questions (multiple response, prioritizing, fill-in-the-blank, figure/illustration (hot spot), audio, video, and chart/exhibit) are included.
  • Chapters organized by Client Needs simplify your review and reflect the question mix in the NCLEX-RN® test plan blueprint.
  • A 85-question comprehensive exam represents the content and percentages of question types identified in the NCLEX-RN test plan.
  • Preparation for your NCLEX-RN review includes chapters on nonacademic preparation, test-taking strategies, the CAT format, and a view of the NCLEX-RN from a new graduate's perspective.
  • Page references to Elsevier textbooks direct you to remediation material for any question answered incorrectly.
  • A companion Evolve website includes a pre-test to help in identifying any areas of weakness, and lets you answer questions in quiz, study, or exam mode.
  • Automatic updates of the Evolve site allow you to check for changes to content or functionality throughout the life of the edition.

Table of Contents

Unit I: The NCLEX-RN Examination

1. The NCLEX-RN Examination

2. Preparation for the NCLEX-RN Examination: Transitional Issues for the Foreign-Educated Nurse

3. Profiles to Success

4. The NCLEX-RN Examination: From a New Graduate's Perspective

5. Test-Taking Strategies

Unit II: Client Needs

6. Client Needs and the NCLEX-RN Test Plan

Test 1: Physiological Integrity

Test 2: Safe and Effective Care Environment

Test 3: Health Promotion and Maintenance

Test 4: Psychosocial Integrity

Unit III: Integrated Processes

7. Integrated Processes and the NCLEX-RN Test Plan

Test 5: Integrated Processes

Unit IV: Comprehensive Test

Test 6: Comprehensive Test

Details

No. of pages:
728
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455745661
eBook ISBN:
9781455733415

About the Author

Linda Silvestri

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI

Linda Silvestri

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.