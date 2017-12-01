Practice makes perfect with Saunders Q&A Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 7th Edition. This popular review offers more than 6,000 test questions, giving you all the Q&A practice you need to pass the NCLEX-RN® examination! Each question enhances review by including a test-taking strategy, rationales for correct and incorrect answers, and page references to major nursing textbooks. Questions are organized to match the Client Needs and Integrated Processes found in the most recent NCLEX-RN test plan. Q&A practice is also provided on an Evolve companion website, with many study and testing options. From the most trusted name in NCLEX review, Linda Anne Silvestri, this resource is part of the popular Saunders Pyramid to Success.