Saunders Q & A Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination
7th Edition
Description
Practice makes perfect with Saunders Q&A Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 7th Edition. This popular review offers more than 6,000 test questions, giving you all the Q&A practice you need to pass the NCLEX-RN® examination! Each question enhances review by including a test-taking strategy, rationales for correct and incorrect answers, and page references to major nursing textbooks. Questions are organized to match the Client Needs and Integrated Processes found in the most recent NCLEX-RN test plan. Q&A practice is also provided on an Evolve companion website, with many study and testing options. From the most trusted name in NCLEX review, Linda Anne Silvestri, this resource is part of the popular Saunders Pyramid to Success.
Key Features
- A detailed test-taking strategy is included for each question, providing clues for analyzing and selecting the correct answer.
- Chapters organized by Client Needs simplify review and reflect the question mix in the NCLEX-RN test plan blueprint.
- Rationales are provided for both correct and incorrect answer options.
- All alternate item question types are represented, including multiple response, prioritizing/ordered response, fill-in-the-blank, illustration/hot spot, chart/exhibit questions, graphic option, and questions incorporating audio and video.
- An 85-question comprehensive exam represents the content and percentages of question types identified in the NCLEX-RN test plan.
- A Priority Nursing Tip is included with each question, highlighting need-to-know patient care information.
- Introductory chapters feature preparation guidance for the NCLEX-RN including chapters on academic and nonacademic preparation, advice from a recent nursing graduate, and transitional issues for the foreign-educated nurse.
Table of Contents
Unit I: NCLEX-RN Preparation
1. The NCLEX-RN Examination
2. Profiles to Success
3. The NCLEX-RN Examination: A Graduate's Perspective
4. Test-Taking Strategies
Unit II: Client Needs
5. Client Needs and the NCLEX-RN Test Plan
Test 1: Physiological Integrity
Test 2: Safe and Effective Care Environment
Test 3: Health Promotion and Maintenance
Test 4: Psychosocial Integrity
Unit III: Integrated Processes
6. Integrated Processes and the NCLEX-RN Test Plan
Test 5: Integrated Processes
Unit IV: Comprehensive Test
Test 6: Comprehensive Test
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 1st December 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323428729
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448123
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448147
About the Author
Linda Silvestri
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI