Saunders Q & A Review for the NCLEX-PN® Examination
5th Edition
Description
The best way to prepare for the NCLEX-PN Exam is practice, practice, practice! And with over 5,000 NCLEX-style review questions reflecting the most current clinical updates and test plan, Saunders Q&A Review for the NCLEX-PN® Examination, 5th Edition delivers all the practice you need to pass this all-important exam and so much more! Review questions in the physical book or go online and utilize the quiz mode or exam mode for an even more realistic review experience. There are ample alternate item question types in both the physical book and online. All questions are cross-categorized by level of cognitive ability, client needs area, integrated process, and 21 different clinical content areas — giving you the ability to really focus your study efforts where you need it most. All questions also include rationales for correct and incorrect options; as well as helpful test-taking strategies. This proven study resource has already helped thousands of students pass the NCLEX-PN Exam the first time. Don’t miss your chance!
Key Features
- Detailed test-taking strategies for each question offer clues for analyzing and uncovering the correct answer option. Rationales are provided for both correct and incorrect options.
- All alternate item format questions provide the necessary practice in critical thinking and prioritization.
- 85-question comprehensive exam reflects the percentages identified in the NCLEX-PN exam test plan.
- Content organized by Client Needs and Integrated Processes provides an organized review for exam preparation and end-of-course standardized exams.
- Each question is categorized by level of cognitive ability, Client Needs area, integrated process, and clinical content area offer multiple study and exam selections.
- Introductory chapters cover exam preparation guidance, nonacademic preparation, test-taking strategies, the CAT format, and the NCLEX-PN from a new graduate’s perspective.
Table of Contents
UNIT 1: NCLEX-PN PREPARATION
1. The NCLEX-PN Examination
2. Profiles to Success
3. The NCLEX-PN Examination: From a Graduate’s Perspective
4. Test-Taking Strategies
UNIT 2: CLIENT NEEDS
5. Client Needs and the NCLEX-PN Test Plan
Test 1 Safe and Effective Care Environment
Test 2 Health Promotion and Maintenance
Test 3 Psychosocial Integrity
Test 4 Physiological Integrity
UNIT 3: INTEGRATED PROCESSES
6. Integrated Processes and the NCLEX-PN Test Plan
Test 5 Integrated Processes
UNIT 4: COMPREHENSIVE TEST
Test 6 Comprehensive Test
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323556149
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323556156
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455702657
About the Author
Linda Silvestri
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI