Saunders Q & A Review Cards for the NCLEX-RN® Exam
2nd Edition
Description
With Saunders Q & A Review Cards for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 2nd Edition, you can study anytime and anywhere! The ideal companion to Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination, Linda Silvestri’s review cards contain 1,200 practice questions — each including test-taking strategies and detailed rationales for both correct and incorrect answers. Practice questions, organized by clinical area, appear on the front of each card with an icon indicating client need. The reverse side shows answers and rationales, along with Silvestri’s unique test-taking strategies and priority nursing action tips.
Key Features
- 1,200 practice questions include detailed rationales for both correct and incorrect answers.
- Alternate item format questions include multiple response, prioritizing, fill-in-the-blank, chart/exhibit, and figure/illustration to prepare you for the prioritizing, decision-making, and critical thinking skills needed to pass the NCLEX-RN.
- UNIQUE! Test-taking strategies for each question provide direction and hints to the correct answer.
- UNIQUE! Highlighted keywords or phrases in each answer identify a recommended review topic related to the question.
- Numerous pharmacology questions reflect the heavy emphasis on pharmacology on the NCLEX-RN.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Fundamental Skills Questions
Section 2: Leadership/Management/Delegating/Prioritizing Questions
Section 3: Pharmacology Questions
Section 4: Maternity Questions
Section 5: Child Health Questions
Section 6: Adult Health Questions
Section 7: Mental Health Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 728
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 26th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186599
About the Author
Linda Silvestri
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI