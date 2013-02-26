Saunders Q & A Review Cards for the NCLEX-RN® Exam - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455707188, 9780323186599

Saunders Q & A Review Cards for the NCLEX-RN® Exam

2nd Edition

Authors: Linda Silvestri Angela Silvestri
eBook ISBN: 9780323186599
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th February 2013
Page Count: 728
Description

With Saunders Q & A Review Cards for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 2nd Edition, you can study anytime and anywhere! The ideal companion to Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination, Linda Silvestri’s review cards contain 1,200 practice questions — each including test-taking strategies and detailed rationales for both correct and incorrect answers. Practice questions, organized by clinical area, appear on the front of each card with an icon indicating client need. The reverse side shows answers and rationales, along with Silvestri’s unique test-taking strategies and priority nursing action tips.

Key Features

  • 1,200 practice questions include detailed rationales for both correct and incorrect answers.
  • Alternate item format questions include multiple response, prioritizing, fill-in-the-blank, chart/exhibit, and figure/illustration to prepare you for the prioritizing, decision-making, and critical thinking skills needed to pass the NCLEX-RN.
  • UNIQUE! Test-taking strategies for each question provide direction and hints to the correct answer.
  • UNIQUE! Highlighted keywords or phrases in each answer identify a recommended review topic related to the question.
  • Numerous pharmacology questions reflect the heavy emphasis on pharmacology on the NCLEX-RN.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Fundamental Skills Questions

Section 2: Leadership/Management/Delegating/Prioritizing Questions

Section 3: Pharmacology Questions

Section 4: Maternity Questions

Section 5: Child Health Questions

Section 6: Adult Health Questions

Section 7: Mental Health Questions

Details

About the Author

Linda Silvestri

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI

Angela Silvestri

