Saunders Q & A Review Cards for the NCLEX-RN® Exam

With Saunders Q & A Review Cards for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 2nd Edition, you can study anytime and anywhere! The ideal companion to Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN Examination, Linda Silvestri’s review cards contain 1,200 practice questions — each including test-taking strategies and detailed rationales for both correct and incorrect answers. Practice questions, organized by clinical area, appear on the front of each card with an icon indicating client need. The reverse side shows answers and rationales, along with Silvestri’s unique test-taking strategies and priority nursing action tips.