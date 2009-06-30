Saunders Nursing Survival Guide: Critical Care & Emergency Nursing - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416061694, 9781437726008

Saunders Nursing Survival Guide: Critical Care & Emergency Nursing

2nd Edition

Authors: Lori Schumacher Cynthia Chernecky
eBook ISBN: 9781437726008
Paperback ISBN: 9781416061694
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th June 2009
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

1. Review of Hemodynamics

2. Shock Trauma

a. Anaphylaxis and Anaphylactic Shock

b. Cardiogenic Shock

c. Hypovolemic Shock

d. Neurogenic Shock

e. Septic Shock

3. Trauma and Emergency Care

a. Rapid Sequence Intubation

b. Increased Intracranial Pressure

c. Traumatic Brain Injury

d. Acute Hemmorrhage/Penetrating Trauma

e. Cardiac Tamponade

f. Hypothermia

g. Near Drowning

h. Overdose

i. Disaster Preparedness

4. Cardiovascular System

a. Angina

b. Acute Coronary Syndrome

c. Heart Failure

5. Respiratory System

a. Non-invasive Ventilation

b. Mechanical Ventilation

c. Pulmonary Embolus

d. Acute Respiratory Distress

6. Nervous System

a. Seizure

b. Status Epilepticus

c. Meningitis

d. Spinal Cord Injuries

e. Spinal Cord Compression

7. Gastrointestinal System

a. Gastrointestinal Bleeding

b. Bowel Obstruction

c. Pancreatitis

d. Liver Failure

8. Renal System

a. Acute Tubular Necrosis

b. Chronic Renal Failure

c. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy

9. Endocrine System

a. Hyperglycemia

b. Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone

c. Diabetes Insipidus

d. Cerebral Salt Wasting

10. Hematolgic System

a. Thrombocytopenia

b. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

11. Integumentary System

a. Burns

b. Necrotizing Fascitis

12. Multisystem

a. Code Management (New ACLS Guidelines; Rapid Response Teams)

b. Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome

Description

Part of the popular Saunders Nursing Survival Guide series, this book prepares you to manage the most common health care problems you'll see in critical care, trauma, or emergency settings. Each chapter is organized from the most immediate and life-threatening conditions to less emergent critical care conditions. Its lighthearted, cartoon-filled approach simplifies difficult concepts, covering each body system in terms of current practice standards.

Key Features

  • Consistent headings break content into four succinct areas of review: What (subject) IS, What You NEED TO KNOW, What You DO, and Do You UNDERSTAND?
  • Clinical terms and shorthand expressions are highlighted, exposing you to terminology used in the hospital setting.
  • A color insert illustrates concepts and principles of critical care and emergency nursing, including various complications
  • Mnemonic devices aid your memory and interactive activities help you learn, with exercises including fill in the blank, matching, word jumbles, true/false, and crossword puzzles.
  • Special icons help you focus on vital information:
    • Take Home Points help you prepare for clinical rotations.
    • Caution notes alert you to dangerous conditions and how to avoid them.
    • Lifespan notes point out age-related variations in signs and symptoms, nursing interventions, and patient teaching.
    • Culture notes cite possible variations related to a patient’s cultural background.
    • Web links direct you to Internet resources for additional research and study.

About the Authors

Lori Schumacher Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Georgia Health Sciences University, School of Nursing, Augusta, GA

Cynthia Chernecky Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Physiological and Technological Nursing, School of Nursing, Georgia Health Sciences University, Augusta, GA

