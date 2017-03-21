Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2018
1st Edition
Description
Organized alphabetically by generic drug name, Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2018 provides essential information on more than 1,000 generic and 4,000 trade name drugs. This go-to drug reference features Black Box Alerts and comprehensive coverage of IV drug administration, nursing considerations, and fixed combinations — all in a handy user-friendly format. To promote better patient care, it uniquely guides you through clinical priorities in the practice setting. New drug monographs cover approximately 25 newly approved drugs by the FDA; and thoroughly updated monographs include new interactions, precautions, and alerts.
Key Features
- Over 1,000 generic name drugs (encompassing over 4,000 trade name drugs) are organized alphabetically with A to Z tabs to make accessing important information quick and easy.
- Detailed information for each drug distinguishes side effects and adverse reactions to help you identify which are most likely to occur.
- Special text treatment for high-alert drugs that pose the greatest risk for patient harm, as well as an appendix for drug names that sound alike and look alike, help promote safe drug administration.
- UNIQUE! Frequently-used herb monographs and herb interactions keep you informed of the effects of commonly encountered herbs.
- Classifications section features an overview of actions and uses for drug families.
- Top 100 Drugs list helps you easily identify the most frequently administered drugs.
- Nursing implications are organized in a functional nursing process framework and include headings for Baseline Assessment, Intervention/Evaluation, and Patient/Family Teaching.
- Information on lifespan and disorder-related dosage variations equips you with special considerations for pediatric, geriatric, hepatic, and immune- or renal-compromised patients.
- Extensively expanded IV content features a heading for IV compatibilities and expanded rates of infusion, reconstitutions, drip rates, test doses, flushing, and incompatibilities.
- Fixed combinations are included in dosages of each combined drug directly within the individual monographs to help you understand different drug dose options for specific diseases.
- Cross-references to the 400 top U.S. brand-name drugs are located directly in the main section of the book for easier accessibility.
- Customizable and printable monographs for 100 of the most commonly used drugs and quarterly drug updates are located on the free Evolve companion site.
- Therapeutic and toxic blood level information shows you the patient implications for drug administration.
- Comprehensive IV Compatibility Chart foldout arms you with compatibility information for 65 intravenous drugs.
- Newly approved drugs are listed in the front of the book for quick and easy access to this timely information.
- A sample drug monograph with callouts helps you understand how to use the book more efficiently.
Table of Contents
How to Use This Book
Contents
List of Newly Approved Drugs
Evolve Page
IV Compatibility Chart Insert
Drugs by Disorder
Section I: Drug Classifications
Section II: A-Z Drugs
Section III: Reference Section
Appendix A: Calculation of Doses
Appendix B: Controlled Drugs (United States)
Appendix C: Chronic Wound Care
Appendix D: Drugs of Abuse
Appendix E: Equianalgesic Dosing
Appendix F: Herbals: Common Natural Medicines
Appendix G: Lifespan, Cultural Aspects, and Pharmacogenomics of Drug Therapy
Appendix H: Normal Laboratory Values
Appendix I: Cytochrome P450 (CYP) Enzymes
Appendix J: Poison Antidote Chart
Appendix K: Preventing Medication Errors and Improving Medication Safety
Appendix L: Recommended Childhood and Adult Immunizations
Appendix M: Parenteral Fluid Administration
Appendix N: Spanish Phrases Often Used in Clinical Settings
General Index
Commonly Used Abbreviations
Dangerous Abbreviation List
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 21st March 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323525077
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323525084
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323525091
About the Author
Robert Kizior
Affiliations and Expertise
Education Coordinator, Department of Pharmacy, Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village, IL, USA