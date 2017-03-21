Organized alphabetically by generic drug name, Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2018 provides essential information on more than 1,000 generic and 4,000 trade name drugs. This go-to drug reference features Black Box Alerts and comprehensive coverage of IV drug administration, nursing considerations, and fixed combinations — all in a handy user-friendly format. To promote better patient care, it uniquely guides you through clinical priorities in the practice setting. New drug monographs cover approximately 25 newly approved drugs by the FDA; and thoroughly updated monographs include new interactions, precautions, and alerts.