Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2014 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455707393, 9780323222570

Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2014

1st Edition

Authors: Barbara Hodgson Robert Kizior
eBook ISBN: 9780323222570
eBook ISBN: 9781455774364
eBook ISBN: 9781455774500
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th June 2013
Page Count: 1552
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Written by two expert nursing and pharmacy clinicians and organized alphabetically by generic drug name, Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2014 provides essential information for over 1,000 generic name and 4,000 trade name drugs in one quick, convenient source. With comprehensive coverage of IV drug administration as well as guidance through clinical priorities in the practice setting, this resource offers the precautionary information you need to provide safer patient care.

Key Features

  • Over 1,000 generic name drugs (encompassing over 4,000 trade name drugs) organized alphabetically with A to Z tabs to make accessing important information quick and easy.
  • Detailed drug information distinguishing side effects and adverse reactions helps you identify which are most likely to occur.
  • Special text treatment for "High Alert" drugs that pose the greatest risk for patient harm promotes safe drug administration.
  • UNIQUE! ( for ebook only) Frequently-used herb monographs as well as additional herb information keep you informed of commonly encountered herbs.
  • Top 200 Drugs helps you identify the most frequently administered drugs.
  • Lifespan and disorder-related dosage variations content equips you with special considerations for specific patient populations.
  • Therapeutic and toxic blood level information shows you patient implications for drug administration.
  • Comprehensive IV Compatibility Chart foldout arms you with compatibility information for 65 intravenous drugs.

Table of Contents

How to Use This Book

Evolve Page

IV Compatibility Chart Insert

Contents

Drugs by Disorder

List of Newly Approved Drugs

Drug Classifications

A-Z Drug Entries

Appendixes

A. Calculation of Doses

B. Controlled Drugs (United States)

C. Drip Rates for Critical Care Medications

D. Drugs of Abuse

E. Equianalgesic Dosing

F. FDA Pregnancy Categories

G. Herbal: Common Natural Medicines

H. Lifespan, Cultural Aspects, and Pharmacogenomics of Drug Therapy

I. Normal Laboratory Values

J. Cytochrome P450 (CYP) Enzymes

K. Poison Antidote Chart

L. Preventing Medication Errors and Improving Medication Safety

M. Recommended Childhood and Adult Immunizations

N. Parenteral Fluid Administration

O. Spanish Phrases Often Used in Clinical Settings

T. Chronic Wound Care

General Index

Commonly Used Abbreviations

Dangerous Abbreviation List

Details

No. of pages:
1552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323222570
eBook ISBN:
9781455774364
eBook ISBN:
9781455774500

About the Author

Barbara Hodgson

Affiliations and Expertise

Morton Plant Mease Northbay Hospital, Former Staff Nurse, New Port Richey, FL; St. Joseph's Hospital, Former Staff Nurse in the Cancer Institute, Tampa, FL, USA

Robert Kizior

Affiliations and Expertise

Education Coordinator, Department of Pharmacy, Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village, IL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.