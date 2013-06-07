Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2014
1st Edition
Description
Written by two expert nursing and pharmacy clinicians and organized alphabetically by generic drug name, Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2014 provides essential information for over 1,000 generic name and 4,000 trade name drugs in one quick, convenient source. With comprehensive coverage of IV drug administration as well as guidance through clinical priorities in the practice setting, this resource offers the precautionary information you need to provide safer patient care.
Key Features
- Over 1,000 generic name drugs (encompassing over 4,000 trade name drugs) organized alphabetically with A to Z tabs to make accessing important information quick and easy.
- Detailed drug information distinguishing side effects and adverse reactions helps you identify which are most likely to occur.
- Special text treatment for "High Alert" drugs that pose the greatest risk for patient harm promotes safe drug administration.
- UNIQUE! ( for ebook only) Frequently-used herb monographs as well as additional herb information keep you informed of commonly encountered herbs.
- Top 200 Drugs helps you identify the most frequently administered drugs.
- Lifespan and disorder-related dosage variations content equips you with special considerations for specific patient populations.
- Therapeutic and toxic blood level information shows you patient implications for drug administration.
- Comprehensive IV Compatibility Chart foldout arms you with compatibility information for 65 intravenous drugs.
Table of Contents
How to Use This Book
Evolve Page
IV Compatibility Chart Insert
Contents
Drugs by Disorder
List of Newly Approved Drugs
Drug Classifications
A-Z Drug Entries
Appendixes
A. Calculation of Doses
B. Controlled Drugs (United States)
C. Drip Rates for Critical Care Medications
D. Drugs of Abuse
E. Equianalgesic Dosing
F. FDA Pregnancy Categories
G. Herbal: Common Natural Medicines
H. Lifespan, Cultural Aspects, and Pharmacogenomics of Drug Therapy
I. Normal Laboratory Values
J. Cytochrome P450 (CYP) Enzymes
K. Poison Antidote Chart
L. Preventing Medication Errors and Improving Medication Safety
M. Recommended Childhood and Adult Immunizations
N. Parenteral Fluid Administration
O. Spanish Phrases Often Used in Clinical Settings
T. Chronic Wound Care
General Index
Commonly Used Abbreviations
Dangerous Abbreviation List
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 7th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323222570
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774364
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774500
About the Author
Barbara Hodgson
Affiliations and Expertise
Morton Plant Mease Northbay Hospital, Former Staff Nurse, New Port Richey, FL; St. Joseph's Hospital, Former Staff Nurse in the Cancer Institute, Tampa, FL, USA
Robert Kizior
Affiliations and Expertise
Education Coordinator, Department of Pharmacy, Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village, IL, USA