Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2014 - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455707409

Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2014 - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource

1st Edition

Authors: Barbara Hodgson Robert Kizior
eBook ISBN: 9781455707409
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th July 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455707409

About the Author

Barbara Hodgson

Affiliations and Expertise

Morton Plant Mease Northbay Hospital, Former Staff Nurse, New Port Richey, FL; St. Joseph's Hospital, Former Staff Nurse in the Cancer Institute, Tampa, FL, USA

Robert Kizior

Affiliations and Expertise

Education Coordinator, Department of Pharmacy, Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village, IL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.