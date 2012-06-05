An easy-to-use reference for thousands of medications, Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2013 promotes safe patient care by guiding you through clinical priorities and providing comprehensive coverage of IV drug administration. It also helps you prevent medication errors with Black Box Alerts, information on drug dosages for combination drugs, and key nursing considerations. Side effects are separated by their frequency. Written by oncology nurse Barbara Hodgson and hospital pharmacist Robert Kizior, this handbook is organized alphabetically by generic drug name for quick access to essential information. It’s ideal for the busy nurse!