Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2013
1st Edition
Description
An easy-to-use reference for thousands of medications, Saunders Nursing Drug Handbook 2013 promotes safe patient care by guiding you through clinical priorities and providing comprehensive coverage of IV drug administration. It also helps you prevent medication errors with Black Box Alerts, information on drug dosages for combination drugs, and key nursing considerations. Side effects are separated by their frequency. Written by oncology nurse Barbara Hodgson and hospital pharmacist Robert Kizior, this handbook is organized alphabetically by generic drug name for quick access to essential information. It’s ideal for the busy nurse!
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Combined nursing and pharmacology authorship ensures clinical accuracy of nearly 900 generic name drugs — encompassing over 4,000 trade name drugs.
- Detailed information on each drug includes side effects and adverse reactions broken down by frequent, occasional, and rare, with percentages of occurrence.
- Safe drug administration is promoted by clearly marked high-alert drugs, Tall Man spellings, and an appendix with sound-alike and look-alike drugs.
- UNIQUE! Monographs of frequently used herbs are included, plus additional herb information in the appendix, with potential herbal interactions indicated within drug entries for quick reference.
- Information on combined drugs and fixed combinations covers drug dosage options for specific diseases.
- Lifespan and disorder-related dosage variations focus on the needs of specific populations, such as pediatric, geriatric, hepatic, and immune- or renal-compromised patients.
- Nursing implications organized in the functional nursing process framework include content on baseline assessment, intervention/evaluation, and patient and family teaching.
- Comprehensive foldout IV compatibility chart provides compatibility information for 65 intravenous drugs.
- List of newly approved drugs in the front of the book makes it easy to locate the latest drugs.
- An Evolve companion website includes customizable and printable monographs for 200 of the most commonly prescribed drugs, techniques of medication administration, and more.
Table of Contents
How to Use This Book
Evolve Page
Contents
IV Compatibility Chart Insert
List of Newly Approved Drugs
Drugs by Disorder
Section I: Drug Classifications
Section II: A-Z Drugs
Section III: Appendixes
Appendix A: Calculation of Doses
Appendix B: Controlled Drugs (United States)
Appendix C: Drip Rates for Critical Care Medications
Appendix D: Drugs of Abuse
Appendix E: Equianalgesic Dosing
Appendix F: FDA Pregnancy Categories
Appendix G: Herbals: Common Natural Medicines
Appendix H: Lifespan, Cultural Aspects, and Pharmacogenomics of Drug Therapy
Appendix I: Normal Laboratory Values
Appendix J: Cytochrome P450 (CYP) Enzymes
Appendix K: Poison Antidote Chart
Appendix L: Preventing Medication Errors and Improving Medication Safety
Appendix M: Recommended Childhood and Adult Immunizations
Appendix N: Parenteral Fluid Administration
Appendix O: Spanish Phrases Often Used in Clinical Settings
Appendix P: Chronic Wound Care
Comprehensive Index
Commonly Used Abbreviations
Dangerous Abbreviation List
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 5th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455758197
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455755059
About the Author
Barbara Hodgson
Affiliations and Expertise
Morton Plant Mease Northbay Hospital, Former Staff Nurse, New Port Richey, FL; St. Joseph's Hospital, Former Staff Nurse in the Cancer Institute, Tampa, FL, USA
Robert Kizior
Affiliations and Expertise
Education Coordinator, Department of Pharmacy, Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village, IL, USA