Saunders Medical Assisting Exam Review
4th Edition
Description
With updated review questions and practice tests, Saunders Medical Assisting Exam Review, 4th Edition helps you prepare for and pass the CMA, RMA, CMAS, CCMA, and CMAA certification exams. An outline format makes it easy to review core concepts and competencies; realistic practice tests simulate the exam experience and help you build test-taking confidence. This edition adds coverage of three certifications — CMAS, CCMA, and CMAA. Written by medical assisting educator Deborah Holmes, this review includes an Evolve companion website with over 1,500 practice questions, additional practice exams for each of the certifications, flashcards, and crossword puzzles.
Key Features
- Comprehensive content includes increased coverage of study skills and test-taking, EHR, ICD-10, and diseases and disorders.
- Convenient outline format provides at-a-glance review and streamlines the subject areas typically found on the certification exams.
- An Evolve companion website provides practice taking exams electronically, chapter review questions, crossword puzzles, and flashcards.
- A Professionalism and Career Development chapter emphasizes the importance of presenting yourself in a professional manner.
- UPDATED content covers the top 50 drugs most commonly encountered in practice, the latest standards from CAAHEP, ABHES and the NHA, and topics such as emergency preparedness and the electronic medical record.
- UPDATED laboratory tests and normal values reflect current practice.
Table of Contents
Study Tips
Pre-Test 1 (General)
Pre-Test 2 (Administrative)
Pre-Test 3 (Clinical)
1. Medical Terminology
2. Anatomy and Physiology
3. Diseases and Disorders
4. Growth and Development
5. Communication
6. Law, Ethics, and HIPAA
7. Professionalism and Career Development
8. Computer Concepts, Written Communications, and Mail Processing
9. Records Management (Paper Medical Records)
10. Electronic Medical Records
11. Patient Reception
12. Office Management
13. Finances
14. Coding
15. Health Insurance
16. Infection Control and Asepsis
17. Vital Signs and Anthropometric Measurement
18. Assisting with the Physical Examination
19. Assisting with Medical Specialties
20. Nutrition
21. Therapeutic Modalities and Physical Agents to Promote Tissue Healing
22. Radiography and Diagnostic Imaging
23. Pharmacology, Medication Administration, and Intravenous Therapy
24. Minor Surgery
25. Clinical Laboratory
26. First Aid and Office Emergencies
Post-Test
Pre-Test 1: Answer Key
Pre-Test 2: Answer Key
Pre-Test 3: Answer Key
Post-Test Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 10th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323226820
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323226868
About the Author
Deborah Holmes
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Program Director, Vatterott College - Sunset Hills, St. Louis, MO