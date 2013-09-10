Saunders Medical Assisting Exam Review - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455745005, 9780323226820

Saunders Medical Assisting Exam Review

4th Edition

Authors: Deborah Holmes
eBook ISBN: 9780323226820
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th September 2013
Page Count: 304
Description

With updated review questions and practice tests, Saunders Medical Assisting Exam Review, 4th Edition helps you prepare for and pass the CMA, RMA, CMAS, CCMA, and CMAA certification exams. An outline format makes it easy to review core concepts and competencies; realistic practice tests simulate the exam experience and help you build test-taking confidence. This edition adds coverage of three certifications — CMAS, CCMA, and CMAA. Written by medical assisting educator Deborah Holmes, this review includes an Evolve companion website with over 1,500 practice questions, additional practice exams for each of the certifications, flashcards, and crossword puzzles.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive content includes increased coverage of study skills and test-taking, EHR, ICD-10, and diseases and disorders.
  • Convenient outline format provides at-a-glance review and streamlines the subject areas typically found on the certification exams.
  • An Evolve companion website provides practice taking exams electronically, chapter review questions, crossword puzzles, and flashcards.
  • A Professionalism and Career Development chapter emphasizes the importance of presenting yourself in a professional manner.
  • UPDATED content covers the top 50 drugs most commonly encountered in practice, the latest standards from CAAHEP, ABHES and the NHA, and topics such as emergency preparedness and the electronic medical record.
  • UPDATED laboratory tests and normal values reflect current practice.

Table of Contents

Study Tips

Pre-Test 1 (General)

Pre-Test 2 (Administrative)

Pre-Test 3 (Clinical)

1. Medical Terminology

2. Anatomy and Physiology

3. Diseases and Disorders

4. Growth and Development

5. Communication

6. Law, Ethics, and HIPAA

7. Professionalism and Career Development

8. Computer Concepts, Written Communications, and Mail Processing

9. Records Management (Paper Medical Records)

10. Electronic Medical Records

11. Patient Reception

12. Office Management

13. Finances

14. Coding

15. Health Insurance

16. Infection Control and Asepsis

17. Vital Signs and Anthropometric Measurement

18. Assisting with the Physical Examination

19. Assisting with Medical Specialties

20. Nutrition

21. Therapeutic Modalities and Physical Agents to Promote Tissue Healing

22. Radiography and Diagnostic Imaging

23. Pharmacology, Medication Administration, and Intravenous Therapy

24. Minor Surgery

25. Clinical Laboratory

26. First Aid and Office Emergencies

Post-Test

Pre-Test 1: Answer Key

Pre-Test 2: Answer Key

Pre-Test 3: Answer Key

Post-Test Answer Key

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
About the Author

Deborah Holmes

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Program Director, Vatterott College - Sunset Hills, St. Louis, MO

