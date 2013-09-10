With updated review questions and practice tests, Saunders Medical Assisting Exam Review, 4th Edition helps you prepare for and pass the CMA, RMA, CMAS, CCMA, and CMAA certification exams. An outline format makes it easy to review core concepts and competencies; realistic practice tests simulate the exam experience and help you build test-taking confidence. This edition adds coverage of three certifications — CMAS, CCMA, and CMAA. Written by medical assisting educator Deborah Holmes, this review includes an Evolve companion website with over 1,500 practice questions, additional practice exams for each of the certifications, flashcards, and crossword puzzles.