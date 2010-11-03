Saunders Handbook of Veterinary Drugs
3rd Edition
Small and Large Animal
Description
Concise and easy-to-use, Saunders Handbook of Veterinary Drugs, 3rd Edition helps you find the specific drug facts you need to treat small and large animals, right when you need them! 550 drugs are organized alphabetically and cross-referenced by functional classification, trade, and generic names so you can access dosage recommendations, contraindications, side effects, possible adverse reactions, drug interactions, and more without the need to sort through a lengthy text. Plus, a companion website provides more than 150 clear, customizable handouts to help you easily communicate important drug information to your clients.
Key Features
- All drug monographs are conveniently organized and cross-referenced to give you fast, easy access to key information for each drug, including:
- Generic and trade names, pronunciation, and functional classification
- Pharmacology and mechanism of action
- Indications and clinical uses
- Precautionary information -- adverse reactions and side effects, contraindications and precautions, and drug interactions -- presented in colored boxes for quick reference
- Instructions for use
- Patient monitoring and laboratory tests
- Formulations available
- Stability and storage
- Dosage information
- Regulatory information
- Updated drug list details up-to-date dosages, updated and new indications, and withdrawal times for food animals.
- Clinically relevant appendices help you determine appropriate therapeutic regimens and reference safety and legal considerations.
Table of Contents
Listing of Drugs According to Functional and Therapeutic Classification
List of Trade and Brand Names Cross-Referenced to Drug Names
Alphabetical Drug Monographs (Pages 1-810) -- Comprehensive drug information for 550 of the most clinically relevant drugs available for veterinary practice!
Appendices
A. Calculation of Drug Doses
B. Controlled Substances Charts: United States and Canada
C. Drugs for Infections Commonly Seen in Small Animals
D. Antibiotic Drug Selection for Equine Bacterial Pathogens
E. Drugs That May Induce Cytochrome P-450 Enzymes
F. Drugs That May Inhibit Cytochrome P-450 Enzymes
G. Drugs That May Inhibit MDR1 (P-Glycoprotein)
H. Drugs That Are Substrates for MDR1 (P-Glycoprotein)
I. Fluid Solutions for Intravenous Use
J. Compounded Formulations: What to Look for to Detect Incompatibility or Instability
K. Prescription Writing Reference . . . Do's & Don'ts
L. How to Report an Adverse Drug Reaction
M. Drugs Prohibited from Use in Food-Producing Animals
N. Performance Horse Drug Regulations and Restrictions
O. Important Internet Sites for Drug Information
P. Important Contact Information for Veterinary Drug Information
Q. Solution Compatibility Chart
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 3rd November 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754847
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757848
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437701920
About the Author
Mark Papich
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, College of Veterinary Medicine, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC