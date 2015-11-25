Saunders Handbook of Veterinary Drugs
4th Edition
Small and Large Animal
Saunders Handbook of Veterinary Drugs, 4th Edition includes entries for 550 drugs, with convenient appendices summarizing clinically relevant information at a glance. New to this edition are 25 new drug monographs and easy access to drug content on any mobile device. Written by clinical pharmacology expert Mark Papich, this handy reference includes a companion website containing more than 150 customizable handouts with special instructions for your clients. It helps you find the specific drug facts and dosage recommendations you need to treat small and large animals, right when you need them!
- Concise drug monographs are organized alphabetically and cross-referenced by classification, trade, and generic name, providing quick and easy access to key information for each drug including:
- Generic and trade names, pronunciation, and functional classification
- Pharmacology and mechanism of action
- Indications and clinical uses
- Precautionary information — adverse reactions and side effects, contraindications and precautions, and drug interactions — all featured in colored boxes for at-a-glance retrieval
- Instructions for use
- Patient monitoring and laboratory tests
- Formulations available
- Stability and storage
- Dosage information for both small and large animals
- Regulatory information
- Clinically relevant appendices help you determine appropriate therapeutic regimens and look up safety and legal considerations.
- PapichDrugFormulary.com companion website includes more than 150 customizable client information handouts for commonly prescribed drugs, including information on the prescribed drug and dosage, do’s and don’ts, and possible side effects.
Listing of Drugs According to Functional and Therapeutic Classification
List of Trade and Brand Names Cross-Referenced to Drug Names
Alphabetical Drug Monographs — comprehensive information on 550 commonly used veterinary drugs!
Appendices
A: Calculation of Drug Doses
B: Controlled Substance Charts: United States and Canada
C: Drugs for Infections Commonly Seen in Small Animals
D: Antibiotic Drug Selection for Equine Bacterial Pathogens
E: Drugs that May Induce Cytochrome P-450 Enzymes
F: Drugs that May Inhibit Cytochrome P-450 Enzymes
G: Drugs that May Inhibit the P-Glycoprotein Membrane Transporter Coded by ABCB1 (also known as MDR1)
H: Drugs that are Substrates for the P-Glycoprotein Membrane Transporter Coded by ABCB1 (also known as MDR1)
I: Fluid Solutions for Intravenous Use
J: Compounded Formulations: What to Look for to Detect Incompatibility or Instability
K: Prescription Writing References…Do’s and Don’ts
L: How to Report an Adverse Drug Reaction
M: Drugs Prohibited from Use in Food-Producing Animals
N: Performance Horse Drug Regulations and Restrictions
O: Important Internet Sites for Drug Information
P: Important Contact Information for Veterinary Drugs
Q: Solution Compatibility Chart
R: Discontinued Drugs No Longer in Use
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 25th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323244855
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323244862
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323244893
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323750240
Mark Papich
Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, College of Veterinary Medicine, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC