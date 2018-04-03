Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School, 2018-2019 - 14th Edition - ISBN: 9780323497497, 9780323582353

Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School, 2018-2019

14th Edition

A Student Planner

Authors: Holly Stromberg
Paperback ISBN: 9780323497497
eBook ISBN: 9780323582353
eBook ISBN: 9780323582346
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd April 2018
Page Count: 312
Description

Get an all-in-one school planner and clinical reference! Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School: A Student Planner 2018-2019 is much more than a study calendar. It’s loaded with organizational tools, time management and study tips, need-to-know clinical guidelines, and more — all in one place. Information is designed specifically for nurses, and in fact, it’s the only nursing planner that includes a handy clinical reference. Written by Holly Stromberg, a respected nurse educator, this compact guide helps you manage your busy schedule and perform to your full potential in the classroom and during clinical rotations.

Key Features

  • NEW! Weekly, monthly, and yearly calendars show dates from May 2018 through December 2019, making it easy to organize your schedule at school and at home.
  • Student-friendly features help you survive nursing school with time management and study tips, NCLEX® exam strategies, and techniques for stress reduction.
  • Getting the Most from the Clinical Experience chapter covers important topics such as patient safety, documentation, and communication with patients and colleagues.
  • Clinical Quick Reference chapter provides easy access to normal vital signs, measurements, conversions, and other topics including:

    • Common lab test values
    • Commonly used abbreviations, symbols, and notations
    • Pain assessment tools
    • Prevention of medication errors
    • Table of IV fluids and IV therapy guidelines
    • Perioperative care and Joint Commission safety guidelines for surgery
    • HIPAA requirements for confidentiality
    • MyPlate dietary guidelines

  • Compact size makes it easy to carry the book to class and to clinical rotations.
  • Coverage of electronic devices and social media offers cautions about the hazards and pitfalls of using phones and social media while in nursing school and on the job.

Table of Contents

1. Success in Nursing School
2. Getting the Most from the Clinical Experience
3. Dealing with Stress
4. Continuing Your Education
5. Clinical Quick Reference
6. Online Resources
Bibliography
Calendar
Monthly Planner
Weekly Planner

About the Author

Holly Stromberg

