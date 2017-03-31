Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School, 2017-2018 - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9780323497503, 9780323533713

Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School, 2017-2018

13th Edition

A Student Planner

Authors: Holly Stromberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323533713
eBook ISBN: 9780323533706
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st March 2017
Page Count: 312
Description

The popular Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School is a versatile organizational tool, a practical nursing orientation handbook, a clinical quick reference, and a resource directory all in one. This compact and affordable guide helps busy nursing students manage their time and perform to their fullest potential inside the classroom and during clincial rotations. The Guide not only provides time management and stress-reduction strategies, advise on study skills, and yearly, monthly, and weekly planners, but also comes equipped with a variety of helpful clincial tools like pain and neurological assessment scales, Joint Commission safety guidelines, information on common drug and lab values, and NCLEX preparation tips.

 

Key Features

  • An orientation section covers the latest developments in computer-based testing and flipped classroom instruction.

  • A clinical reference section features information on electronic documentation and content on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

  • Plus all the must-have information you need to survive nursing school including:

    • NCLEX Exam strategies
    • Time management and study tips
    • Stress reduction techniques
    • Common medication and IV therapy guidelines
    • The Joint Commission's Do Not Use lists
    • High-alert medications
    • Normal vital signs, lab values, measurements, and conversions

    Table of Contents

    1 SUCCESS IN NURSING SCHOOL
    2 GETTING THE MOST FROM THE CLINICAL EXPERIENCE
    3 DEALING WITH STRESS
    4 CONTINUING YOUR EDUCATION
    5 CLINICAL QUICK REFERENCE
    6 ONLINE RESOURCES
    Index

    Details

    No. of pages: 312
    312
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Saunders 2018
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Saunders
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323533713
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323533706

    About the Author

    Holly Stromberg

