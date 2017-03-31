Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School, 2017-2018
13th Edition
A Student Planner
The popular Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School is a versatile organizational tool, a practical nursing orientation handbook, a clinical quick reference, and a resource directory all in one. This compact and affordable guide helps busy nursing students manage their time and perform to their fullest potential inside the classroom and during clincial rotations. The Guide not only provides time management and stress-reduction strategies, advise on study skills, and yearly, monthly, and weekly planners, but also comes equipped with a variety of helpful clincial tools like pain and neurological assessment scales, Joint Commission safety guidelines, information on common drug and lab values, and NCLEX preparation tips.
- NCLEX Exam strategies
- Time management and study tips
- Stress reduction techniques
- Common medication and IV therapy guidelines
- The Joint Commission's Do Not Use lists
- High-alert medications
- Normal vital signs, lab values, measurements, and conversions
1 SUCCESS IN NURSING SCHOOL
2 GETTING THE MOST FROM THE CLINICAL EXPERIENCE
3 DEALING WITH STRESS
4 CONTINUING YOUR EDUCATION
5 CLINICAL QUICK REFERENCE
6 ONLINE RESOURCES
