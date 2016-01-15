Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School, 2016-2017 - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323443722, 9780323478601

Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School, 2016-2017

12th Edition

A Student Planner

Authors: Susan deWit
eBook ISBN: 9780323478601
eBook ISBN: 9780323478595
eBook ISBN: 9780323478625
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th January 2016
Page Count: 312
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The portable Saunders Student Nurse Planner, 2016-2017, A Guide to Success in Nursing School, 12th Edition is a versatile organizational tool, a practical nursing orientation handbook, a clinical quick reference, and a resource directory all in one. This popular planner not only provides time management and stress-reduction strategies, advice on study skills, and prefilled yearly, monthly, and weekly calendars, it also comes with helpful clinical tools like pain and neurological assessment scales, Joint Commission safety guidelines, information on common drugs and lab values, and NCLEX® preparation tips. It helps you manage your time and perform to your fullest potential — both inside the classroom and during clinical rotations.

Key Features

  • An introduction to nursing school expectations with tips for success prepares you for the unique challenges in nursing school. 
  • Study skills, advice on time management, and stress management strategies improve your focus and organization — and increase efficiency.
  • NCLEX Exam strategies prepare you for alternate-format question types found on the current licensure exam.
  • Documentation section includes detailed information on electronic medical records to keep you in the know. 
  • Common medication and IV therapy administration guidelines, TJC Do Not Use lists, and high alert medications emphasize medication safety from the beginning of nursing school.
  • Space-saving, compact design provides a clean and efficient layout that is easy to bring along to class and clinical rotations.
  • Clinical references and assessment scales are highlighted to give you easy access to normal vital signs, lab values, abbreviations, measurements, and conversions during clinicals.
  • Important clinical references provide essential tools useful during your clinical rotations. 
  • Convenient weekly, monthly, and yearly calendars help you keep an organized schedule.

Table of Contents

1. Success in Nursing School
2. Getting the Most From the Clinical Experience
3. Dealing with Stress
4. Continuing Your Education
5. Clinical Quick Reference
6. Online Resources
Bibliography
Monthly Calendar
Weekly Planner
Index

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323478601
eBook ISBN:
9780323478595
eBook ISBN:
9780323478625

About the Author

Susan deWit

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Instructor of Nursing, El Centro College, Dallas, TX; and Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.