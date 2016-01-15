Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School, 2016-2017
12th Edition
A Student Planner
The portable Saunders Student Nurse Planner, 2016-2017, A Guide to Success in Nursing School, 12th Edition is a versatile organizational tool, a practical nursing orientation handbook, a clinical quick reference, and a resource directory all in one. This popular planner not only provides time management and stress-reduction strategies, advice on study skills, and prefilled yearly, monthly, and weekly calendars, it also comes with helpful clinical tools like pain and neurological assessment scales, Joint Commission safety guidelines, information on common drugs and lab values, and NCLEX® preparation tips. It helps you manage your time and perform to your fullest potential — both inside the classroom and during clinical rotations.
- An introduction to nursing school expectations with tips for success prepares you for the unique challenges in nursing school.
- Study skills, advice on time management, and stress management strategies improve your focus and organization — and increase efficiency.
- NCLEX Exam strategies prepare you for alternate-format question types found on the current licensure exam.
- Documentation section includes detailed information on electronic medical records to keep you in the know.
- Common medication and IV therapy administration guidelines, TJC Do Not Use lists, and high alert medications emphasize medication safety from the beginning of nursing school.
- Space-saving, compact design provides a clean and efficient layout that is easy to bring along to class and clinical rotations.
- Clinical references and assessment scales are highlighted to give you easy access to normal vital signs, lab values, abbreviations, measurements, and conversions during clinicals.
- Important clinical references provide essential tools useful during your clinical rotations.
- Convenient weekly, monthly, and yearly calendars help you keep an organized schedule.
1. Success in Nursing School
2. Getting the Most From the Clinical Experience
3. Dealing with Stress
4. Continuing Your Education
5. Clinical Quick Reference
6. Online Resources
Bibliography
Monthly Calendar
Weekly Planner
Index
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 15th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478601
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478595
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478625
Susan deWit
Formerly, Instructor of Nursing, El Centro College, Dallas, TX; and Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, CA