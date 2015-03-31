Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School, 2015-2016
11th Edition
A Student Planner
Description
Saunders Guide to Success in Nursing School 2015-2016 contains loads of organizational tools, clinical information, and helpful nursing school guidance all within one compact resource. The new edition also features the latest information on electronic documentation, computer-based testing, the flipped classroom, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, along with prefilled weekly, monthly, and yearly calendars to help you plan for the 2015-2016 school year. In all, this guide’s clinical tools and strategies for time management, studying, testing, and stress-reduction will significantly relieve the common aches and pains of nursing school and help you perform to your fullest potential both inside the classroom and throughout clinical practice.
Key Features
- Important clinical references and assessment scales are highlighted to give you easy access to normal vital signs, lab values, abbreviations, measurements and conversions during clinicals.
- Common medication and IV therapy administration guidelines, TJC Do Not Use lists, and high alert medications emphasize medication safety from the beginning of nursing school.
- NCLEX Exam strategies prepare you for the alternate-format question types found on the current licensure exam.
- Advice on study skills, time management, and stress reduction techniques improve your focus and increase efficiency.
- Space-saving, compact design provides a clean and efficient layout that is easy to bring along to class and clinical rotations.
Table of Contents
1. Success in Nursing School
2. Getting the Most From the Clinical Experience
3. Dealing with Stress
4. Continuing Your Education
5. Clinical Quick Reference
6. Online Resources
Bibliography
Monthly Planner
Weekly Planner
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 31st March 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323358033
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357951
About the Author
Susan deWit
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly, Instructor of Nursing, El Centro College, Dallas, TX; and Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, CA