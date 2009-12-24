Saunders Essentials of Medical Assisting - Text, Workbook, and Virtual Medical Office Package - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437715583

Saunders Essentials of Medical Assisting - Text, Workbook, and Virtual Medical Office Package

2nd Edition

Authors: Diane Klieger
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437715583
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th December 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437715583

About the Author

Diane Klieger

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Program Director, Medical Assisting; Adjunct Medical Assisting Instructor, Pinellas Technical Education Centers, St. Petersburg, FL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.