Saunders Equine Formulary

Part 1: Vital Signs, Normal Values

Reference Values

Sample Collection

Reproductive Data

Part 2: Diagnostic Tests

Test Performances

Part 3: Index of Drugs Used in Equine Medicine

The Use of Veterinary Medicinal Products

Guidelines for the Use of Medicines in Equine Animals

Prescriptions

Prescription Abbreviations

Drug Categorisation for Prescription Purposes

Distribution Categories (UK) from October 2005

Section 1: Drugs Acting on Central Nervous System

Section 2: Drugs Acting on the Cardiovascular System

Section 3: Drugs Acting on the Respiratory System

Section 4: Drugs Acting on the Urinary Tract

Section 5: Drugs Acting on the Gastrointestinal Tract

Section 6: Hormones/Steroids and Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Section 7: Anti-infective Drugs

Section 8: Blood Modifying Agents

Section 9: Vaccines/Antisera

Section 10: Miscellaneous Drugs/Medications and Other Materials

Part 4: Clinical Aids

Section 1: Bodyweight and Surface Area Estimation

Section 2: Imperial-Metric Conversion

Section 3: SI Unit Conversion Factors

Section 4: Restraint of Horses

Section 5: Ageing

Section 6: Humane Destruction

Section 7: Bandaging Techniques

Section 8: Clinical Techniques

Section 9: Signs of Impending Parturition

Section 10: Neonatal Assessment and Sepsis Scoring of Foals

Section 11: Poisons and Antidotes

Section 12: Notifiable Diseases

Section 13: Investigative Methods/Protocols

Section 14: Equipment for Equine Practice

Section 15: Anaesthesia

Section 16 Current Requirements Concerning Drug Usage and Passport Regulations in the UK

Index

