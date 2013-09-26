Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination
6th Edition
Description
Often called the ‘the best NCLEX® exam review book ever,’ Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination provides everything you need to prepare for the NCLEX exam — complete content review and over 5,100 NCLEX examination-style questions in the book and online. Don't make the mistake of assuming the quality of the questions is the same in all NCLEX exam review books, because only this book includes the kind of questions that consistently test the critical thinking skills necessary to pass today's NCLEX exam. Even better, all answers include detailed rationales to help you learn from your answer choices, as well as test-taking strategies with tips on how to best approach each question. Written by the most trusted name in NCLEX review, Linda Anne Silvestri, and updated to reflect the most current NCLEX test plan, Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 6th Edition is THE book of choice for NCLEX examination review. But don’t just take our word for it — read any customer review or ask your classmates to see why there's nothing else like it!
Key Features
- UNIQUE! A detailed test-taking strategy and rationale is included for each question, offering clues for analyzing and uncovering the correct answer option, and guiding you to remediation in Saunders Strategies for Test Success: Passing Nursing School and the NCLEX® Exam and Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Exam.
- UNIQUE! Priority Nursing Action boxes list actions for clinical emergent situations requiring immediate action, including a detailed rationale and textbook reference.
- All alternate item-format questions are included, with multiple response, prioritizing, fill-in-the-blank, figure/illustration, chart/exhibit, video, and audio questions to provide practice with prioritizing, decision-making, and critical thinking skills.
- UNIQUE! Pyramid Alert! boxes spotlight important nursing concepts and procedures, and include tips and shortcuts for remembering key information.
- Exam preparation chapters include test-taking strategies, the CAT format, transitional issues for the foreign-educated nurse, and the NCLEX-RN exam from a new graduate's perspective.
- A comprehensive exam consists of 85 questions that cover all content areas in the book and mirror the percentages identified in the NCLEX-RN examination test plan.
Table of Contents
UNIT 1: NCLEX-RN Exam Preparation
1. The NCLEX-RN Examination
2. NCLEX-RN Preparation for Foreign-Educated Nurses
3. Pathways to Success 1
4. The NCLEX-RN Examination: From a Graduate's Perspective
5. Test-Taking Strategies
UNIT 2: Issues in Nursing
6. Cultural Awareness and Health Practices
7. Ethical and Legal Issues
8. Prioritizing Client Care: Leadership, Delegating, and Disaster Planning
UNIT 3: Nursing Sciences
9. Fluids and Electrolytes
10. Acid-Base Balance
11. Laboratory Values
12. Nutrition
13. Parenteral Nutrition
14. Intravenous Therapy
15. Administration of Blood Products
UNIT 4: Fundamental Skills
16. Provision of a Safe Environment
17. Calculation of Medication and Intravenous Prescriptions
18. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Guidelines for Health Care Providers
19. Perioperative Nursing Care
20. Positioning Clients
21. Care of a Client With a Tube
UNIT 5: Growth and Development Across the Life Span
22. Theories of Growth and Development
23. Developmental Stages
24. Care of the Older Client
25. Health and Physical Assessment of the Adult Client
UNIT 6: Maternity Nursing
26. Reproductive System
27. Obstetrical Assessment
28. Prenatal Period
29. Risk Conditions Related to Pregnancy
30. Labor and Delivery
31. Problems With Labor and Delivery
32. Postpartum Period
33. Postpartum Complications
34. Care of the Newborn
35. Maternity and Newborn Medications
UNIT 7: Pediatric Nursing
36. Integumentary Disorders
37. Hematological Disorders
38. Oncological Disorders
39. Metabolic and Endocrine Disorders
40. Gastrointestinal Disorders
41. Eye, Ear, and Throat Disorders
42. Respiratory Disorders
43. Cardiovascular Disorders
44. Renal and Urinary Disorders
45. Neurological, Cognitive, and Behavioral Disorders
46. Musculoskeletal Disorders
47. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
48. Infectious and Communicable Diseases
49. Pediatric Medication Administration and Calculations
UNIT 8: Integumentary Disorders of the Adult Client
50. Integumentary System
51. Integumentary Medications
UNIT 9: Hematological and Oncological Disorders of the Adult Client
52. Hematological and Oncological Disorders
53. Antineoplastic Medications
UNIT 10: Endocrine Disorders of the Adult Client
54. Endocrine System
55. Endocrine Medications
UNIT 11: Gastrointestinal Disorders of the Adult Client
56. Gastrointestinal System
57. Gastrointestinal Medications
UNIT 12: Respiratory Disorders of the Adult Client
58. Respiratory System
59. Respiratory Medications
UNIT 13: Cardiovascular Disorders of the Adult Client
60. Cardiovascular System
61. Cardiovascular Medications
UNIT 14: Renal and Urinary Disorders of the Adult Client
62. Renal System
63. Renal Medications
UNIT 15: Eye and Ear Disorders of the Adult Client
64. The Eye and the Ear
65. Ophthalmic and Otic Medications
UNIT 16: Neurological Disorders of the Adult Client
66. Neurological System
67. Neurological Medications
UNIT 17: Musculoskeletal Disorders of the Adult Client
68. Musculoskeletal System
69. Musculoskeletal Medications
UNIT 18: Immune Disorders of the Adult Client
70. Immune Disorders
71. Immunological Medications
UNIT 19: Mental Health Disorders of the Adult Client
72. Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
73. Models of Care
74. Mental Health Disorders
75. Addictions
76. Crisis Theory and Intervention
77. Psychiatric Medications
UNIT 20: Comprehensive Test
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 26th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737529
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323227704
About the Author
Linda Silvestri
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI