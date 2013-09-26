Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781455727551, 9781455737529

Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination

6th Edition

Authors: Linda Silvestri
eBook ISBN: 9781455737529
eBook ISBN: 9780323227704
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th September 2013
Page Count: 1184
Description

Often called the ‘the best NCLEX® exam review book ever,’ Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination provides everything you need to prepare for the NCLEX exam — complete content review and over 5,100 NCLEX examination-style questions in the book and online. Don't make the mistake of assuming the quality of the questions is the same in all NCLEX exam review books, because only this book includes the kind of questions that consistently test the critical thinking skills necessary to pass today's NCLEX exam. Even better, all answers include detailed rationales to help you learn from your answer choices, as well as test-taking strategies with tips on how to best approach each question. Written by the most trusted name in NCLEX review, Linda Anne Silvestri, and updated to reflect the most current NCLEX test plan, Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 6th Edition is THE book of choice for NCLEX examination review. But don’t just take our word for it — read any customer review or ask your classmates to see why there's nothing else like it!

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! A detailed test-taking strategy and rationale is included for each question, offering clues for analyzing and uncovering the correct answer option, and guiding you to remediation in Saunders Strategies for Test Success: Passing Nursing School and the NCLEX® Exam and Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Exam.
  • UNIQUE! Priority Nursing Action boxes list actions for clinical emergent situations requiring immediate action, including a detailed rationale and textbook reference.
  • All alternate item-format questions are included, with multiple response, prioritizing, fill-in-the-blank, figure/illustration, chart/exhibit, video, and audio questions to provide practice with prioritizing, decision-making, and critical thinking skills.
  • UNIQUE! Pyramid Alert! boxes spotlight important nursing concepts and procedures, and include tips and shortcuts for remembering key information.
  • Exam preparation chapters include test-taking strategies, the CAT format, transitional issues for the foreign-educated nurse, and the NCLEX-RN exam from a new graduate's perspective.
  • A comprehensive exam consists of 85 questions that cover all content areas in the book and mirror the percentages identified in the NCLEX-RN examination test plan.

Table of Contents

UNIT 1: NCLEX-RN Exam Preparation

1. The NCLEX-RN Examination

2. NCLEX-RN Preparation for Foreign-Educated Nurses

3. Pathways to Success 1

4. The NCLEX-RN Examination: From a Graduate's Perspective

5. Test-Taking Strategies

UNIT 2: Issues in Nursing

6. Cultural Awareness and Health Practices

7. Ethical and Legal Issues

8. Prioritizing Client Care: Leadership, Delegating, and Disaster Planning

UNIT 3: Nursing Sciences

9. Fluids and Electrolytes

10. Acid-Base Balance

11. Laboratory Values

12. Nutrition

13. Parenteral Nutrition

14. Intravenous Therapy

15. Administration of Blood Products

UNIT 4: Fundamental Skills

16. Provision of a Safe Environment

17. Calculation of Medication and Intravenous Prescriptions

18. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Guidelines for Health Care Providers

19. Perioperative Nursing Care

20. Positioning Clients

21. Care of a Client With a Tube

UNIT 5: Growth and Development Across the Life Span

22. Theories of Growth and Development

23. Developmental Stages

24. Care of the Older Client

25. Health and Physical Assessment of the Adult Client

UNIT 6: Maternity Nursing

26. Reproductive System

27. Obstetrical Assessment

28. Prenatal Period

29. Risk Conditions Related to Pregnancy

30. Labor and Delivery

31. Problems With Labor and Delivery

32. Postpartum Period

33. Postpartum Complications

34. Care of the Newborn

35. Maternity and Newborn Medications

UNIT 7: Pediatric Nursing

36. Integumentary Disorders

37. Hematological Disorders

38. Oncological Disorders

39. Metabolic and Endocrine Disorders

40. Gastrointestinal Disorders

41. Eye, Ear, and Throat Disorders

42. Respiratory Disorders

43. Cardiovascular Disorders

44. Renal and Urinary Disorders

45. Neurological, Cognitive, and Behavioral Disorders

46. Musculoskeletal Disorders

47. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

48. Infectious and Communicable Diseases

49. Pediatric Medication Administration and Calculations

UNIT 8: Integumentary Disorders of the Adult Client

50. Integumentary System

51. Integumentary Medications

UNIT 9: Hematological and Oncological Disorders of the Adult Client

52. Hematological and Oncological Disorders

53. Antineoplastic Medications

UNIT 10: Endocrine Disorders of the Adult Client

54. Endocrine System

55. Endocrine Medications

UNIT 11: Gastrointestinal Disorders of the Adult Client

56. Gastrointestinal System

57. Gastrointestinal Medications

UNIT 12: Respiratory Disorders of the Adult Client

58. Respiratory System

59. Respiratory Medications

UNIT 13: Cardiovascular Disorders of the Adult Client

60. Cardiovascular System

61. Cardiovascular Medications

UNIT 14: Renal and Urinary Disorders of the Adult Client

62. Renal System

63. Renal Medications

UNIT 15: Eye and Ear Disorders of the Adult Client

64. The Eye and the Ear

65. Ophthalmic and Otic Medications

UNIT 16: Neurological Disorders of the Adult Client

66. Neurological System

67. Neurological Medications

UNIT 17: Musculoskeletal Disorders of the Adult Client

68. Musculoskeletal System

69. Musculoskeletal Medications

UNIT 18: Immune Disorders of the Adult Client

70. Immune Disorders

71. Immunological Medications

UNIT 19: Mental Health Disorders of the Adult Client

72. Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

73. Models of Care

74. Mental Health Disorders

75. Addictions

76. Crisis Theory and Intervention

77. Psychiatric Medications

UNIT 20: Comprehensive Test

About the Author

Linda Silvestri

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI

