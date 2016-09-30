Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination
7th Edition
Description
Often called the ‘the best NCLEX® exam review book ever,’ Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 7th Edition provides everything you need to prepare for the NCLEX exam — complete content review and 5,200 NCLEX examination-style questions in the book and online. Don't make the mistake of assuming the quality of the questions is the same in all NCLEX exam review books, because only this book includes the kind of questions that consistently test the critical thinking skills necessary to pass today's NCLEX exam. Even better, all answers include detailed rationales to help you learn from your answer choices, as well as test-taking strategies with tips on how to best approach each question. Written by the most trusted name in NCLEX review, Linda Anne Silvestri, and updated to reflect the most current 2016 NCLEX test plan, Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 7th Edition is THE book of choice for NCLEX examination review. But don’t just take our word for it — read any customer review or ask your classmates to see why there's nothing else like it!
Key Features
- Over 5,100 practice questions in the text and online offer ample testing practice.
- Question categories by cognitive level, client needs area, integrated process, and content area give users completely customizable exams or study sessions when using the companion Evolve site.
- UNIQUE! A detailed test-taking strategy and rationale is included for each question, offering clues for analyzing and uncovering the correct answer option, and guiding users to remediation in Saunders Strategies for Test Success: Passing Nursing School and the NCLEX® Exam and Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Exam.
- Inclusion of all alternate item format questions covers multiple response, prioritizing [ordered response], fill-in-the-blank, figure/illustration [hot spot], chart/exhibit, video, and audio questions to give users practice with mastering prioritizing, decision-making, and critical thinking skills.
- Alternate item format questions are highlighted with a special icon to easily find in the text.
- 85-question comprehensive exam covers all content areas in the book in the same percentages that they are covered on the actual NCLEX-RN test plan.
- UNIQUE! Priority Nursing Action boxes list actions for clinical emergent situations requiring immediate action, including a detailed rationale and textbook reference.
- UNIQUE! Pyramid Alert! boxes spotlight important nursing concepts and procedures, and include tips and shortcuts for remembering key information.
- UNIQUE! Priority concepts call-outs highlight specific concepts related to nursing practice. Concepts have been updated to reflect the latest Giddens: Concepts for Nursing Practice text.
- Page references for each question guide users toward an Elsevier nursing textbook for further study and self-remediation.
- Full-color design offers a more visually engaging learning experience.
- Easy-to-use index lets users quickly locate questions for a given topic or body system.
- Recent graduate’s perspective sections offer meaningful guidance for the NCLEX-RN, nonacademic preparation, test-taking strategies, and the CAT format.
- Expanded coverage of delegation, prioritization, and triage/disaster management in the practice questions reflect the areas of increased emphasis on the NCLEX exam.
- Automatic software updates on the Evolve companion site allow users to check for changes and content updates throughout the life of the edition.
- UNIQUE! Audio review summaries on pharmacology, fluids and electrolytes, and acid-base balance are found on the Evolve companion site.
Table of Contents
Unit I: NCLEX-RN Exam Preparation
1 The NCLEX-RN Examination
2 Pathways to Success
3 The NCLEX-RN Examination: From a Student’s Perspective
4 Test-Taking Strategies
Unit II: Issues in Nursing
5 Cultural Diversity
6 Ethical and Legal Issues
7 Leadership, Delegating, and Prioritizing Client Care
Unit III: Nursing Sciences
8 Fluids and Electrolytes
9 Acid-Base Balance
10 Vital Signs and Laboratory Values
11 Nutrition
12 Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN)
13 Intravenous Therapy
14 Administration of Blood Products
Unit IV: Fundamental Skills
15 Health and Physical Assessment of the Adult Client
16 Provision of a Safe Environment
17 Calculation of Medication and Intravenous Prescriptions
18 Perioperative Nursing Care
19 Positioning Clients
20 Care of a Client with a Tube
Unit V: Growth and Development Across the Life Span
21 Theories of Growth and Development
22 Developmental Stages
23 Care of the Older Client
Unit VI: Maternity Nursing
24 Reproductive System
25 Prenatal Period
26 Risk Conditions Related to Pregnancy
27 Labor and Birth
28 Problems with Labor and Birth
29 The Postpartum Period
30 Postpartum Complications
31 Care of the Newborn
32 Maternity and Newborn Medications
Unit VII: Pediatric Nursing
33 Neurological, Cognitive, and Psychosocial Disorders
34 Eye, Ear, and Throat Disorders
35 Respiratory Disorders
36 Cardiovascular Disorders
37 Gastrointestinal Disorders
38 Metabolic and Endocrine Disorders
39 Renal and Urinary Disorders
40 Integumentary Disorders
41 Musculoskeletal Disorders
42 Hematological Disorders
43 Oncological Disorders
44 Infectious and Communicable Diseases
45 Pediatric Medication Administration and Calculations
Unit VIII: The Adult Client with an Integumentary Disorder
46 Integumentary System
47 Integumentary Medications
Unit IX: The Adult Client with an Oncological Disorder
48 Oncological Disorders
49 Antineoplastic Medications
Unit X: The Adult Client with an Endocrine Disorder
50 Endocrine System
51 Endocrine Medications
Unit XI: The Adult Client with a Gastrointestinal Disorder
52 Gastrointestinal System
53 Gastrointestinal Medications
Unit XII: The Adult Client with a Respiratory Disorder
54 Respiratory System
55 Respiratory Medications
Unit XIII: The Adult Client with a Cardiovascular Disorder
56 Cardiovascular Disorders
57 Cardiovascular Medications
Unit XIV : The Adult Client with a Renal System Disorder
58 Renal System
59 Renal Medications
Unit XV: The Adult Client with an Eye or Ear Disorder
60 The Eye and the Ear
61 Ophthalmic and Otic Medications
Unit XVI: The Adult Client with a Neurological Disorder
62 Neurological System
63 Neurological Medications
Unit XVII: The Adult Client with a Musculoskeletal Disorder
64 Musculoskeletal System
65 Musculoskeletal Medications
Unit XVIII: The Adult Client with an Immune Disorder
66 Immune Disorders
67 Immunologic Medications
Unit XIX: The Adult Client with a Mental Health Disorder
68 Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
69 Mental Health Disorders
70 Addictions
71 Crisis Theory and Intervention
72 Psychiatric Medications
Unit XX: Comprehensive Test
General Bibliography
Glossary
Index
Special Features: Priority Nursing Action Boxes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 30th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323358514
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391351
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391313
About the Author
Linda Silvestri
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI