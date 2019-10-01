Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination
8th Edition
Description
Get the tools and skills you need to prepare for the NCLEX®! Often called the ‘the best NCLEX® exam review book ever,’ Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, 8th Edition has been thoroughly updated to reflect the most recent test plan. This new edition includes 5,200 NCLEX examination-style questions in the book and online. A companion Evolve website includes thousands of questions that allow you to decide how you want to practice! Don't make the mistake of assuming the quality of the questions is the same in all NCLEX exam review books, because only Silvestri includes the kinds of questions that consistently test the clinical judgment skills necessary to pass today's NCLEX exam. Even better, all answers include detailed rationales to help you learn from your answer choices and test-taking strategies with tips on how to best approach each question. Written by the most trusted name in NCLEX review, this is THE book of choice for NCLEX preparation. But don’t just take our word for it — read any customer review or ask your classmates to see why there's nothing else like it!
Key Features
- Over 5,200 practice questions in the text and online offer ample testing practice.
- 75-question comprehensive exam covers all content areas in the book in the same percentages that they are covered on the actual NCLEX-RN test plan.
- Inclusion of all alternate item format questions covers multiple response, prioritizing [ordered response], fill-in-the-blank, figure/illustration [hot spot], chart/exhibit, video, and audio questions to give students practice with mastering prioritizing, decision-making, and critical thinking skills.
- Presents introductory chapters on preparation guidance for the NCLEX-RN, nonacademic preparation, test-taking strategies, the CAT format, and the NCLEX-RN from a new graduate’s experience.
- UNIQUE! Audio review summaries on pharmacology, fluids and electrolytes, and acid-base balance are found on the Evolve companion site.
- Expanded coverage of delegation, prioritization, and triage/disaster management in the practice questions reflect the areas of increased emphasis on the NCLEX exam.
- UNIQUE! A detailed test-taking strategy and rationale is included for each question, offering clues for analyzing and uncovering the correct answer option
- UNIQUE! Priority concepts call-outs highlight specific concepts related to nursing practice. Concepts have been updated to reflect the latest Giddens: Concepts for Nursing Practice text.
- UNIQUE! More Priority Nursing Action boxes communicate new and pertinent content.
- Question categories by cognitive level, client needs area, integrated process, and content area give you completely customizable exams or study sessions when using the companion Evolve site.
- UNIQUE! Pyramid Alert! boxes spotlight important nursing concepts and procedures, and include tips and shortcuts for remembering key information.
- Mnemonics included where appropriate throughout the text.
Table of Contents
Unit I: NCLEX-RN Exam Preparation
1. The NCLEX-RN Examination
2. Pathways to Success
3. The NCLEX-RN Examination from a Graduate’s Perspective
4. Test-Taking Strategies
Unit II: Professional Standards in Nursing
5. Care of Special Populations
6. Ethical and Legal Issues
7. Prioritizing Client Care: Leadership, Delegating, and Emergency Response Planning
Unit III: Foundations of Care
8. Fluids and Electrolytes
9. Acid-Base Balance
10. Vital Signs and Laboratory Reference Intervals
11. Nutrition
12. Health and Physical Assessment of the Adult Client
13. Provision of a Safe Environment
14. Calculation of Medication and Intravenous Prescriptions
15. Perioperative Nursing Care
16. Positioning Clients
Unit IV: Growth and Development Across the Life Span
17. Theories of Growth and Development
18. Growth, Development, and Stages of Life
19. Care of the Older Client
Unit V: Maternity Nursing
20. Reproductive System
21. Prenatal Period
22. Risk Conditions Related to Pregnancy
23. Labor and Birth
24. Problems with Labor and Birth
25. The Postpartum Period
26. Postpartum Complications
27. Care of the Newborn
28. Maternity and Newborn Medications
Unit VI: Pediatric Nursing
29. Integumentary Problems
30. Hematological Problems
31. Oncological Problems
32. Metabolic and Endocrine Problems
33. Gastrointestinal Problems
34. Eye, Ear, and Throat Problems
35. Respiratory Problems
36. Cardiovascular Problems
37. Renal and Genitourinary Problems
38. Neurological and Cognitive Problems
39. Musculoskeletal Problems
40. Immune Problems and Infectious Diseases
41. Pediatric Medication Administration and Calculations
Unit VII: Integumentary Problems of the Adult Client
42. Integumentary System
43. Integumentary Medications
Unit VIII: Oncological and Hematological Problems of the Adult Client
44. Oncological and Hematological Problems
45. Oncological and Hematological Medications
Unit IX: Endocrine Problems of the Adult Client
46. Endocrine Problems
47. Endocrine Medications
Unit X: Gastrointestinal Problems of the Adult Client
48. Gastrointestinal Problems
49. Gastrointestinal Medications
Unit XI: Respiratory Problems of the Adult Client
50. Respiratory Problems
51. Respiratory Medications
Unit XII: Cardiovascular Problems of the Adult Client
52. Cardiovascular Problems
53. Cardiovascular Medications
Unit XIII: Renal and Urinary Problems of the Adult Client
54. Renal and Urinary Problems
55. Renal and Urinary Medications
Unit XIV: Eye and Ear Problems of the Adult Client
56. Eye and Ear Problems
57. Eye and Ear Medications
Unit XV: Neurological Problems of the Adult Client
58. Neurological Problems
59. Neurological Medications
Unit XVI: Musculoskeletal Problems of the Adult Client
60. Musculoskeletal Problems
61. Musculoskeletal Medications
Unit XVII: Immune Problems of the Adult Client
62. Immune Problems
63. Immunological Medications
Unit XVIII: Mental Health Problems of the Adult Client
64. Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
65. Mental Health Problems
66. Addictions
67. Crisis Theory and Intervention
68. Psychiatric Medications
Unit XIX
70. Complex Care – NEW!
Unit XX: Comprehensive Test
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323358415
About the Author
Linda Silvestri
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI