Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, Third South Asia Edition - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131261583, 9788131261590

Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, Third South Asia Edition

3rd Edition

Authors: Linda Silvestri Angela Silvestri
Editor: Annu Kaushik
Paperback ISBN: 9788131261583
eBook ISBN: 9788131261590
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 29th June 2020
Page Count: 1250
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Often called "the best NCLEX® exam review book ever," Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination offers everything you need to prepare for the NCLEX® exam—complete content review, audio reviews and 3400 NCLEX® examination–style questions in the book and online.

Written by the most trusted name in NCLEX® review, Linda Anne Silvestri, and adapted for South Asia by Annu Kaushik, Saunders Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-RN® Examination, Third South Asia Edition is The book of choice for NCLEX® examination review. But don’t just take our word for it—read any customer review or ask your classmates to see why there’s nothing else like it!

Key Features

• NEW! Thoroughly updated content reflects the latest NCLEX-RN® test plan and incorporates clinical updates.
• NEW! Clinical Judgment Situations test critical thinking skills and Next Generation NCLEX® item types assist in applying the skill of clinical judgment.
• NEW! UPDATED! Bioterrorism content includes information on nuclear radiation.
• Several NEW prioritizing questions test prioritizing skills.
• NEW! Pharmacology classifications code with practice questions helps you to focus on specific medication classes.
• NEW! Care of Special Populations chapter focuses on nursing care of special and vulnerable populations.
• NEW! Complex Care chapter includes information on sepsis, shock, sedation, critical care nursing interventions, and more.
• NEW! Health Problem code with every practice question helps you to focus your study on particular topics.
• NEW! Anemia section added to the Oncological and Hematological Problems chapter.
• NEW! Systematic case scenario helps you focus on applying health and physical assessment concepts.

New to this edition
• Orientation to various examination
• New Quick review sheets
o Nursing Management of COVID – 19
• Nursing Management of Specific Cases
• Important Clinical conditions review

Table of Contents

Unit I: NCLEX-RN Exam Preparation
1. The NCLEX-RN Examination
2. Pathways to Success
3. The NCLEX-RN Examination from a Graduate’s Perspective
4. Test-Taking Strategies

Unit II: Professional Standards in Nursing
5. Care of Special Populations
6. Ethical and Legal Issues
7. Prioritizing Client Care: Leadership, Delegating, and Emergency Response Planning

Unit III: Foundations of Care
8. Fluids and Electrolytes
9. Acid-Base Balance
10. Vital Signs and Laboratory Reference Intervals
11. Nutrition
12. Health and Physical Assessment of the Adult Client
13. Provision of a Safe Environment
14. Calculation of Medication and Intravenous Prescriptions
15. Perioperative Nursing Care
16. Positioning Clients

Unit IV: Growth and Development Across the Life Span
17. Theories of Growth and Development
18. Growth, Development, and Stages of Life
19. Care of the Older Client

Unit V: Maternity Nursing
20. Reproductive System
21. Prenatal Period
22. Risk Conditions Related to Pregnancy
23. Labor and Birth
24. Problems with Labor and Birth
25. The Postpartum Period
26. Postpartum Complications
27. Care of the Newborn
28. Maternity and Newborn Medications

Unit VI: Pediatric Nursing
29. Integumentary Problems
30. Hematological Problems
31. Oncological Problems
32. Metabolic and Endocrine Problems
33. Gastrointestinal Problems
34. Eye, Ear, and Throat Problems
35. Respiratory Problems
36. Cardiovascular Problems
37. Renal and Genitourinary Problems
38. Neurological and Cognitive Problems
39. Musculoskeletal Problems
40. Immune Problems and Infectious Diseases
41. Pediatric Medication Administration and Calculations

Unit VII: Integumentary Problems of the Adult Client
42. Integumentary System
43. Integumentary Medications

Unit VIII: Oncological and Hematological Problems of the Adult Client
44. Oncological and Hematological Problems
45. Oncological and Hematological Medications

Unit IX: Endocrine Problems of the Adult Client
46. Endocrine Problems
47. Endocrine Medications

Unit X: Gastrointestinal Problems of the Adult Client
48. Gastrointestinal Problems
49. Gastrointestinal Medications

Unit XI: Respiratory Problems of the Adult Client
50. Respiratory Problems
51. Respiratory Medications

Unit XII: Cardiovascular Problems of the Adult Client
52. Cardiovascular Problems
53. Cardiovascular Medications

Unit XIII: Renal and Urinary Problems of the Adult Client
54. Renal and Urinary Problems
55. Renal and Urinary Medications

Unit XIV: Eye and Ear Problems of the Adult Client
56. Eye and Ear Problems
57. Eye and Ear Medications

Unit XV: Neurological Problems of the Adult Client
58. Neurological Problems
59. Neurological Medications

Unit XVI: Musculoskeletal Problems of the Adult Client
60. Musculoskeletal Problems
61. Musculoskeletal Medications

Unit XVII: Immune Problems of the Adult Client
62. Immune Problems
63. Immunological Medications

Unit XVIII: Mental Health Problems of the Adult Client
64. Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
65. Mental Health Problems
66. Addictions
67. Crisis Theory and Intervention
68. Psychiatric Medications

Unit XIX
70. Complex Care – NEW!

Unit XX: Comprehensive Test

Details

No. of pages:
1250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2020
Published:
29th June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131261583
eBook ISBN:
9788131261590

About the Authors

Linda Silvestri

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, Rhode Island; Part-Time Instructor, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Henderson, Nevada; Elsevier Consultant, HESI NCLEX-RN® and NCLEX-PN® Live Review Courses

Angela Silvestri

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor & BSN Program Director, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada; Registered Nurse, Henderson Hospital Medical Center, Henderson, Nevada; Consultant, Nursing Reviews, Inc., Henderson, Nevada

About the Editor

Annu Kaushik

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.